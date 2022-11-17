BLACK VEIL BRIDES Release Music Video For 'Devil'

On the heels of the recent release of their digital EP "The Mourning" last month, BLACK VEIL BRIDES have released a music video for opener "Devil". The high-energy track has become a fan favorite on the band's current tour solidifying its place among other hits from the group comprised of Andy Biersack, Jake Pitts, Jinxx, Lonny Eagleton and Christian Coma. The video was filmed during BLACK VEIL BRIDES' performance in Mexico City on October 26, 2022. The video was directed by longtime visual collaborator Edwin Daboub.

The band is also releasing new limited-edition "Devil"-inspired holiday merchandise. Only 100 pieces of each design are available in this limited run of designs. All items are available for purchase at this location.

"The Mourning" was released on October 21 via Sumerian Records. The effort was produced and mixed by Erik Ron (GODSMACK, BUSH) at Grey Area Studios.

"The Mourning" includes "Saviour II", which is the follow-up to "Saviour". "Saviour" appeared on the 2011 album "Set The World On Fire" and was written as a letter to the fans in saying how much they appreciate them and that they, and their music, will be there for them during their darkest time. "Saviour II" is a continuation of this message — that, as years have now gone by, they remain true to that and want to reaffirm that they are still here for people.

BLACK VEIL BRIDES frontman Andy Biersack states: "BLACK VEIL BRIDES has always been a band deeply interwoven with our fanbase and our career has been so heavily predicated on the doors that were opened for us by the passion and dedication that the BVB army has always shown for us. In the early days of the band, our song 'Saviour' was written as a love letter to them, a chance to say we appreciate you and want to do right by you. As the years go by and lives and times change, the one thing that has always been a constant is that connection with our audience and while we are just musicians making records, we always want to do our best to provide entertainment, escapism and inspiration to the people who have given us this platform and this song is a chance to reaffirm that message."

BLACK VEIL BRIDES' latest album, "The Phantom Tomorrow", came out in October 2021. The third concept LP from BLACK VEIL BRIDES and the band's most-ambitious release to date is comprised of a dozen tracks, including the band's first-ever U.S. Top 10 Active Rock single "Scarlet Cross".

The cover artwork for "The Phantom Tomorrow" was created by Eliran Kantor, known for his work with TESTAMENT, HATEBREED, HAVOK and Andy Black, to name a few. "The Phantom Tomorrow" was produced by Erik Ron (GODSMACK, DANCE GAVIN DANCE, BUSH) and co-produced by guitarist Jake Pitts.

This past June, BLACK VEIL BRIDES vocalist Andy Biersack and drummer Christian "CC" Coma (born Christian Mora) spoke to Rock Sound about the band's plans to follow up "The Phantom Tomorrow". The LP was a concept effort about the antihero character The Blackbird and a group of societal outcasts known as simply as The Phantom Tomorrow.

Andy said: "We've got probably six to eight songs that are what we feel is like kind of an extension of ['The Phantom Tomorrow'] story. I'm not sure how they're gonna get released. Originally we wanted to do a part two and everything else. So we don't know. It may be that you'll get some singles or duologies or whatever you wanna call it from this, but we've got some material. We were just talking about it in the car the other day."

Added CC: "It's incredible. We got the final mixes and stuff, and listening to it. I mean, they're some of my favorite BLACK VEIL songs we've ever done. You've never sounded better," he said, speaking to Andy. "I think that we just jelled so well together during this whole process and the pandemic, and I think just creatively bouncing off of each other, I think this is the best we've ever been, to be honest."