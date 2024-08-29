  • facebook
BLESSTHEFALL Shares Video For New Single 'Drag Me Under'

August 29, 2024

In spring 2023, BLESSTHEFALLBeau Bokan (vocals),Eric Lambert (guitar),Jared Warth (bass) and Elliott Gruenberg (guitar) — dropped "Wake The Dead", its first new track in five years. It has already accrued a whopping 10 million streams.

Today, the band has shared the video for the recently released single "Drag Me Under", featuring ALPHA WOLF's Lochie Keogh. The song was co-written by Tony Cappocchi from DRAGGED UNDER and produced and mixed by Hiram Hernandez.

"The first time I heard the instrumental for 'Drag Me Under', my mind was absolutely blown away," says Bokan. "This song punishes you relentlessly then lets you breathe for about four seconds then continues to punish. I knew we needed a top-tier feature to really make this song stand out so we recruited Lochie Keogh from ALPHA WOLF. It's pretty obvious this song is totally different than anything we're ever done but still sounds like BLESSTHEFALL."

BLESSTHEFALL will embark on a headline tour. It kicks off August 28 in Berkley, California and runs through September 28 in Davenport, Iowa.

BLESSTHEFALL's notched back-to-back Top 25 debuts on the Billboard 200 with "Hollow Bodies" (2013) and "To Those Left Behind" (2015) while 2018's "Hard Feelings" marked their third straight Top 5 bow on the Top Alternative Albums chart. With the latter, Unclear claimed the band "may have struck serious gold," while Alternative Press applauded how "BLESSTHEFALL blend old-school vibes and a fresh new sound." Speaking to their enduring legacy, they've racked up hundreds of millions of streams with "Hey Baby, Here's That Song You Wanted" at 33.8 million Spotify streams followed by "Hollow Bodies" at 26.2 million Spotify streams in addition to landing syncs in franchises such as Splinter Cell. In the wake of a successful tenth-anniversary tour to celebrate "Witness" in 2019, BLESSTHEFALL went quiet for the next two years. Between the global pandemic and various other gigs, the members still kept the lines of communication open. The band now emerges from a half-decade of dormancy, and not a moment too soon.

