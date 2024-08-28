  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MÖTLEY CRÜE's JOHN 5 And His Dog Strike Chord With New 'Always Adopt! Never Buy' PETA Campaign

August 28, 2024

Guitar virtuoso John 5 is an expert when it comes to good licks — and he's declaring, in a new campaign for PETA, that the best ones come from adopted dogs. Ahead of his upcoming solo tour, the former ROB ZOMBIE and current MÖTLEY CRÜE guitarist appears alongside his affectionate rescued dog Churro, urging everyone to adopt dogs and cats from shelters and never to buy animals from pet shops or breeders — which churn out litter after litter of puppies and kittens into a world already bursting at the seams with homeless ones.

In an accompanying video spot, John 5 shares how his family adopted Churro — a hairless Chinese crested mix — after he had been abandoned as a puppy and left in a box in the desert.

"It's heartbreaking to even think about. We had to get Churro — there were no ifs, ands, or buts," John 5 says in the video, which can be seen below. "We were lucky enough to adopt him, and he's just the best. … We literally can't go anywhere without him — he's always with us. He's just a part of the family."

Churro's story highlights the fact that virtually any breed of dog can be found in a shelter or through a breed-specific rescue group. With around 70 million homeless dogs and cats in the U.S. at any given time, animal shelters across the country have been overrun for years. Some shelters with misguided policies are warehousing dogs for months or even years and turning away animals, leaving the most vulnerable ones with nowhere to go — and those who reproduce make the companion animal overpopulation crisis worse. That's why PETA urges shelters to accept all animals in need, advises guardians to have their animal companions spayed or neutered, and asks everyone to adopt animals instead of buying them from breeders or pet stores.

John 5 is part of a long list of celebrities — including Kathy Griffin, Lisa Ann Walter, Ron Perlman, Tom Hardy, John Stamos, Ryan Eggold, Theo Rossi and Cristin Milioti — who have teamed up with PETA to promote adoption.

PETA — whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to abuse in any way" — points out that Every Animal Is Someone and offers free Empathy Kits for people who need a lesson in kindness.

For more information, please visit PETA.org or follow the group on X, Facebook or Instagram.

Find more on Motley crue
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).