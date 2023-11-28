  • facebook
BLIND GUARDIAN Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour

November 28, 2023

German power metallers BLIND GUARDIAN have announced "The God Machine" North American 2024 tour. The 22-date trek will commence on April 18 at The Fillmore in Silver Springs, Maryland and will make its way to Dallas, Seattle, and Toronto before the final performance at Milwaukee Metalfest on May 17. Joining the band as support is NIGHT DEMON.

BLIND GUARDIAN vocalist Hansi Kürsch states: "We heard your calls! We are more than just thrilled to finally announce that highly anticipated North American run of shows. Let me tell you that the band will be on fire and that we are very grateful to have a fantastic opening band such as NIGHT DEMON on our side to bring the full metal blast to your town. I recommend not to miss this chance, we will perform Beyond Imagination. You don't want to see it, you have to see it! 'The God Machine' is in sole and full magic mode."

General admission tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

Confirmed dates for BLIND GUARDIAN's "The God Machine" North American 2024 tour with NIGHT DEMON are:

Apr. 18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Apr. 19 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
Apr. 20 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Apr. 21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Apr. 23 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
Apr. 24 - Austin, TX - Emo’s
Apr. 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Cresent Ballroom
Apr. 27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
Apr. 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
Apr. 30 - Portland, OR - The Roseland Theater
May 01 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox Market
May 03 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
May 04 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall
May 06 - Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity Theater
May 07 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
May 09 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
May 10 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
May 11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
May 12 - New York, NY - The Palladium
May 14 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
May 16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
May 17 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest*

BLIND GUARDIAN's latest album, "The God Machine", was released in September 2022 via Nuclear Blast. The cover artwork for the CD was designed by Peter Mohrbacher.

Prior to "The God Machine"'s arrival, BLIND GUARDIAN's latest release was the all-orchestral album "Twilight Orchestra: Legacy Of The Dark Lands", which came out in November 2019 via Nuclear Blast. To create the concept, lead guitarist André Olbrich and Kürsch worked alongside German bestselling author Markus Heitz, whose novel "Die Dunklen Lande" was released in March 2019. The book is set in 1629 and contains the prequel to "Legacy Of The Dark Lands".

BLIND GUARDIAN's previous "regular" studio album, "Beyond The Red Mirror", was issued in 2015. It was the band's first LP since 2010's "At The Edge Of Time", marking the longest gap between two studio albums in BLIND GUARDIAN's career. It was also the group's first album without bassist Oliver Holzwarth since 1995's "Imaginations From The Other Side".

BLIND GUARDIAN's core trio consists of Kürsch, lead guitarist André Olbrich and rhythm guitarist Marcus Siepen. Drummer Frederik Ehmke has been with the group since 2005.

Drummer Thomen Stauch played on BLIND GUARDIAN's first seven albums before being replaced by Ehmke. Frederik made his recording debut with BLIND GUARDIAN on 2006's "A Twist In The Myth".

