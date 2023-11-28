STEEL PANTHER Announces January/February 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

California glam metal jokesters STEEL PANTHER have announced their first batch of tour dates for 2024. The "On The Prowl" tour 2024 will kick off in January in Reno, Nevada on January 19 and run through February 24 where it wraps in Wichita, Kansas. Along the way, the trek will stop in Anaheim, California (February 2, 2024); Fargo, North Dakota (February 14, 2024); and Memphis, Tennessee (February 22, 2024),to name a few. This new tour announcement comes as the band is getting ready to stuff stockings for all the naughty housewives on the upcoming 12-city "On The Prowl Winter Holidaze" tour 2023 kicking off on December 1. Additional information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet-and-greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the all tour dates can be found here.

STEEL PANTHER states: "As STEEL PANTHER wraps up another banner year with all of our upcoming magical tour dates, we are simultaneously preparing ourselves for the most incredible year to come. 2024 will be jam packed with whimsical adventure, high-octane performances and heavy metal — very much like our crotches."

"On The Prowl" 2024 tour dates:

Jan. 19 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

Jan. 20 - Primm, NV - Star of the Desert Arena

Feb. 01 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego

Feb. 02 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

Feb. 14 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center

Feb. 16 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

Feb. 17 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Feb. 18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

Feb. 21 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham

Feb. 22 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

Feb. 23 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Feb. 24 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center

In August, STEEL PANTHER failed to make it through to the Top 10 of season 18 of "America's Got Talent" reality television and talent competition series.

STEEL PANTHER performed on the August 29 episode of the "America's Got Talent". They played their classic song "Death To All But Metal", from 2009's "Feel the Steel" album, although they admittedly had to tweak some of the provocative lyrics in order to appear on NBC during primetime.

STEEL PANTHER's sixth studio album, "On The Prowl", was released in February.

In September 2022, STEEL PANTHER announced the addition of Spyder as the band's new bassist.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Fifteen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

Photo credit: David Jackson (courtesy of PFA Media)