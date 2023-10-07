  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

BLIND GUARDIAN's Tel Aviv Concert Postponed Amid 'War' Between Israel And Hamas

October 7, 2023

German metallers BLIND GUARDIAN have postponed their previously announced October 11 concert in Tel Aviv, Israel after the Hamas terrorist group attacked the country on Saturday morning.

At least 100 people were killed and hundreds wounded when Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on the Gaza Strip, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in years.

Earlier today (Saturday, October 7),BLIND GUARDIAN released the following statement via social media: "Dear Israeli Fans, we hope you and your families are safe.

"We discussed the situation with our promoter Yishai Sweartz and decided together that it is not the time celebrate a show with our fans in Tel Aviv, when many people have lost their lives. Therefore we decided to reschedule the show to a new dat.

"The show is not cancelled but rescheduled, so please hold your tickets (they will be used for the new date) and we will get back to you with a new rescheduled date as soon as possible.

"Stay safe! We are looking forward to see you then."

On Saturday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country was "at war".

In response to Palestinian militants in Gaza firing a deadly barrage of rockets and sending gunmen into Israeli territory, Israel launched strikes on what it called Hamas targets in Gaza.

BLIND GUARDIAN's latest album, "The God Machine", was released in September 2022 via Nuclear Blast.

BLIND GUARDIAN's core trio consists of vocalist Hansi Kürsch, lead guitarist André Olbrich and rhythm guitarist Marcus Siepen. Drummer Frederik Ehmke has been with the group since 2005.

Drummer Thomen Stauch played on BLIND GUARDIAN's first seven albums before being replaced by Ehmke. Frederik made his recording debut with BLIND GUARDIAN on 2006's "A Twist In The Myth".

Find more on Blind guardian
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).