BLIND GUARDIAN's Tel Aviv Concert Postponed Amid 'War' Between Israel And Hamas

German metallers BLIND GUARDIAN have postponed their previously announced October 11 concert in Tel Aviv, Israel after the Hamas terrorist group attacked the country on Saturday morning.

At least 100 people were killed and hundreds wounded when Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on the Gaza Strip, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in years.

Earlier today (Saturday, October 7),BLIND GUARDIAN released the following statement via social media: "Dear Israeli Fans, we hope you and your families are safe.

"We discussed the situation with our promoter Yishai Sweartz and decided together that it is not the time celebrate a show with our fans in Tel Aviv, when many people have lost their lives. Therefore we decided to reschedule the show to a new dat.

"The show is not cancelled but rescheduled, so please hold your tickets (they will be used for the new date) and we will get back to you with a new rescheduled date as soon as possible.

"Stay safe! We are looking forward to see you then."

On Saturday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country was "at war".

In response to Palestinian militants in Gaza firing a deadly barrage of rockets and sending gunmen into Israeli territory, Israel launched strikes on what it called Hamas targets in Gaza.

BLIND GUARDIAN's latest album, "The God Machine", was released in September 2022 via Nuclear Blast.

BLIND GUARDIAN's core trio consists of vocalist Hansi Kürsch, lead guitarist André Olbrich and rhythm guitarist Marcus Siepen. Drummer Frederik Ehmke has been with the group since 2005.

Drummer Thomen Stauch played on BLIND GUARDIAN's first seven albums before being replaced by Ehmke. Frederik made his recording debut with BLIND GUARDIAN on 2006's "A Twist In The Myth".