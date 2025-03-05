BLINK-182, DEFTONES, KORN And BRING ME THE HORIZON To Headline 2025 AFTERSHOCK Festival

BLINK-182, DEFTONES, KORN And BRING ME THE HORIZON To Headline 2025 AFTERSHOCK FestivalMarch 5, 2025
It's lucky year 13 for Aftershock as producer Danny Wimmer Presents announces the highly anticipated lineup for the West Coast's largest rock, punk and metal festival, coming back to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California October 2-5, 2025.
The four-day destination event will feature more than 115 bands on four stages, with a lineup of icons and emerging stars, topped by:
Thursday: BLINK-182, GOOD CHARLOTTE, ALL TIME LOW
Friday: DEFTONES, A PERFECT CIRCLE, TURNSTILE
Saturday: KORN, BAD OMENS, GOJIRA
Sunday: BRING ME THE HORIZON, ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON
"Aftershock is the biggest rock, punk, and metal festival on the West Coast, and this year, it lined up perfectly for California fans. We've got legendary reunions, rare performances, and more California bands on this lineup than any Aftershock before," says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. "Year after year, we've broken attendance records, and this one is set to be the biggest yet. Trust me, you don't want to miss it. I hope to see you there."
"We can't wait to welcome Aftershock back to Sacramento this fall," said Visit Sacramento president and CEO Mike Testa. "What began as a one-day event has become a totally immersive hard rock experience for some of the best fans in the world, and we're excited that our city can be a part of it all."
The overall music lineup for Aftershock 2025 is as follows:
BLINK-182
DEFTONES
KORN
BRING ME THE HORIZON
A PERFECT CIRCLE
BAD OMENS
ROB ZOMBIE
GOOD CHARLOTTE
TURNSTILE
GOJIRA
MARILYN MANSON
KNOCKED LOOSE
THREE DAYS GRACE (with Adam Gontier)
LAMB OF GOD
MUDVAYNE
ALL TIME LOW
THE ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE
ACID BATH
BRUCE DICKINSON
CHEVELLE
SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL
DREAM THEATER
THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN
TAKING BACK SUNDAY
TRIVIUM
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD
IN THIS MOMENT
CHIODOS
BLACK VEIL BRIDES
KERRY KING
MOM JEANS
POWERWOLF
ALKALINE TRIO
DAYSEEKE
FLYLEAF (with Lacey Sturm)
CAVALERA
MACHINE HEAD
POWER TRIP
BASEMENT
CHIMAIRA
TESTAMENT
STORY OF THE YEAR
SUNAMI
STATE CHAMPS
BOWLING FOR SOUP
HOOBASTANK
HINDER
CROSSFADE
STATIC-X
AUGUST BURNS RED
HATEBREED
IMMINENCE
EXODUS
GWAR
BILMURI
CARCASS
ALESTORM
DRAGONFORCE
DEATH ANGEL
ALL SHALL PERISH
GET SCARED
KITTIE
POP EVIL
REV THEORY
OF MICE & MEN
FAILURE
A TRIBUTE TO S.O.D. (with Scott Ian, Dan Lilker, Jamey Jasta and Revel Ian)
DEVILDRIVER
3 INCHES OF BLOOD
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE
DYING FETUS
NORTHLANE
THE PLOT IN YOU
GLARE
FEAR FACTORY
SPINESHANK
DOPE
HOT MILK
HIGH ON FIRE
DEMON HUNTER
SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET
NAILS
SPEED
TRASH TALK
SCOWL
VIOLENT VIRA
SNOT
CATTLE DECAPITATION
LACUNA COIL
GLORYHAMMER
LANDMVRKS
SALIVA
SLEEP THEORY
THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS
SICK PUPPIES
WINDS OF PLAGUE
SPITE
THROWN
XIBALBA
SIX FEET UNDER
PRONG
12 STONES
DYING WISH
QUANNNIC
THE ATARIS
NONPOINT
BORN OF OSIRIS
SCARY KIDS SCARING KIDS
DRY KILL LOGIC
FORBIDDEN
SPY
LEFT TO SUFFER
THORNHILL
FIVE HEADED COBRA
RETURN TO DUST
SNUFFED ON SIGHT
4-Day and Single-Day General Admission and VIP passes, as well as the brand-new 4-Day Capital Club SVIP are on sale now at https://aftershockfestival.com/passes/ for $1 down via layaway.
Aftershock VIP perks include:
* Commemorative VIP laminate and wristband
* Dedicated Festival VIP fast track entrance lanes
* Access to all General Admission areas, as well as VIP lounge and tree-shaded lounge spaces, featuring comfortable furniture
* Live audio and video streams of both main stages
* Water refill station
* Air conditioned & flushable restrooms
* Dedicated guest services team
* Access to a dedicated festival merchandise booth**
* Private locker rentals with charging capabilities**
* Premium food & drink offerings**
** For additional purchase
In addition to all the VIP perks listed above, the Aftershock 4-Day Capital Club SVIP perks include:
* Elevated Main Stage Viewing Platform: Take in epic performances from a private viewing platform nestled among the trees for the best views in the house.
* Exclusive Air-Conditioned Lounge: Cool off and recharge in a private, climate-controlled lounge with plush seating and a laid-back vibe.
* Exclusive Credentials: Commemorative Capital Club laminate and wristband
* Fast Track Festival Entrance: Bypass the crowds with dedicated Capital Club entrance lanes for quick, hassle-free festival entry.
* Daily Re-Entry Privileges: Come and go from the festival as you please
* All-Inclusive Bites: Complimentary hors d'oeuvres, light bites, and all-day snacks.
* All-Inclusive Beverages: Unlimited beer, wine, cocktails, mocktails, and non-alcoholic drinks in the Capital Club.
* Dedicated WiFi: Stay connected, share your festival vibes in real-time
DWP has partnered with GOVX to offer exclusively priced 4-Day and Single-Day GA Aftershock passes for military, nurse, firefighter, and police personnel. Visit GovX.com for eligibility details. All details on Aftershock passes, including Jampack hotel packages, camping and parking passes can be found at: aftershockfestival.com/passes/.
Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year.
Aftershock is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.
In 2024, Aftershock welcomed music fans from all 50 states and 30 countries around the world, bringing an estimated $30 million economic impact to California's capital city.
Discovery Park is conveniently located near downtown Sacramento at 1600 Garden Highway, where the American and Sacramento Rivers meet.
For more information on Aftershock, visit www.aftershockfestival.com.