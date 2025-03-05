BLINK-182, DEFTONES, KORN And BRING ME THE HORIZON To Headline 2025 AFTERSHOCK Festival

It's lucky year 13 for Aftershock as producer Danny Wimmer Presents announces the highly anticipated lineup for the West Coast's largest rock, punk and metal festival, coming back to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California October 2-5, 2025.

The four-day destination event will feature more than 115 bands on four stages, with a lineup of icons and emerging stars, topped by:

Thursday: BLINK-182, GOOD CHARLOTTE, ALL TIME LOW

Friday: DEFTONES, A PERFECT CIRCLE, TURNSTILE

Saturday: KORN, BAD OMENS, GOJIRA

Sunday: BRING ME THE HORIZON, ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON

"Aftershock is the biggest rock, punk, and metal festival on the West Coast, and this year, it lined up perfectly for California fans. We've got legendary reunions, rare performances, and more California bands on this lineup than any Aftershock before," says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. "Year after year, we've broken attendance records, and this one is set to be the biggest yet. Trust me, you don't want to miss it. I hope to see you there."

"We can't wait to welcome Aftershock back to Sacramento this fall," said Visit Sacramento president and CEO Mike Testa. "What began as a one-day event has become a totally immersive hard rock experience for some of the best fans in the world, and we're excited that our city can be a part of it all."

The overall music lineup for Aftershock 2025 is as follows:

BLINK-182

DEFTONES

KORN

BRING ME THE HORIZON

A PERFECT CIRCLE

BAD OMENS

ROB ZOMBIE

GOOD CHARLOTTE

TURNSTILE

GOJIRA

MARILYN MANSON

KNOCKED LOOSE

THREE DAYS GRACE (with Adam Gontier)

LAMB OF GOD

MUDVAYNE

ALL TIME LOW

THE ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE

ACID BATH

BRUCE DICKINSON

CHEVELLE

SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL

DREAM THEATER

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN

TAKING BACK SUNDAY

TRIVIUM

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD

IN THIS MOMENT

CHIODOS

BLACK VEIL BRIDES

KERRY KING

MOM JEANS

POWERWOLF

ALKALINE TRIO

DAYSEEKE

FLYLEAF (with Lacey Sturm)

CAVALERA

MACHINE HEAD

POWER TRIP

BASEMENT

CHIMAIRA

TESTAMENT

STORY OF THE YEAR

SUNAMI

STATE CHAMPS

BOWLING FOR SOUP

HOOBASTANK

HINDER

CROSSFADE

STATIC-X

AUGUST BURNS RED

HATEBREED

IMMINENCE

EXODUS

GWAR

BILMURI

CARCASS

ALESTORM

DRAGONFORCE

DEATH ANGEL

ALL SHALL PERISH

GET SCARED

KITTIE

POP EVIL

REV THEORY

OF MICE & MEN

FAILURE

A TRIBUTE TO S.O.D. (with Scott Ian, Dan Lilker, Jamey Jasta and Revel Ian)

DEVILDRIVER

3 INCHES OF BLOOD

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE

DYING FETUS

NORTHLANE

THE PLOT IN YOU

GLARE

FEAR FACTORY

SPINESHANK

DOPE

HOT MILK

HIGH ON FIRE

DEMON HUNTER

SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET

NAILS

SPEED

TRASH TALK

SCOWL

VIOLENT VIRA

SNOT

CATTLE DECAPITATION

LACUNA COIL

GLORYHAMMER

LANDMVRKS

SALIVA

SLEEP THEORY

THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS

SICK PUPPIES

WINDS OF PLAGUE

SPITE

THROWN

XIBALBA

SIX FEET UNDER

PRONG

12 STONES

DYING WISH

QUANNNIC

THE ATARIS

NONPOINT

BORN OF OSIRIS

SCARY KIDS SCARING KIDS

DRY KILL LOGIC

FORBIDDEN

SPY

LEFT TO SUFFER

THORNHILL

FIVE HEADED COBRA

RETURN TO DUST

SNUFFED ON SIGHT

4-Day and Single-Day General Admission and VIP passes, as well as the brand-new 4-Day Capital Club SVIP are on sale now at https://aftershockfestival.com/passes/ for $1 down via layaway.

Aftershock VIP perks include:

* Commemorative VIP laminate and wristband

* Dedicated Festival VIP fast track entrance lanes

* Access to all General Admission areas, as well as VIP lounge and tree-shaded lounge spaces, featuring comfortable furniture

* Live audio and video streams of both main stages

* Water refill station

* Air conditioned & flushable restrooms

* Dedicated guest services team

* Access to a dedicated festival merchandise booth**

* Private locker rentals with charging capabilities**

* Premium food & drink offerings**

** For additional purchase

In addition to all the VIP perks listed above, the Aftershock 4-Day Capital Club SVIP perks include:

* Elevated Main Stage Viewing Platform: Take in epic performances from a private viewing platform nestled among the trees for the best views in the house.

* Exclusive Air-Conditioned Lounge: Cool off and recharge in a private, climate-controlled lounge with plush seating and a laid-back vibe.

* Exclusive Credentials: Commemorative Capital Club laminate and wristband

* Fast Track Festival Entrance: Bypass the crowds with dedicated Capital Club entrance lanes for quick, hassle-free festival entry.

* Daily Re-Entry Privileges: Come and go from the festival as you please

* All-Inclusive Bites: Complimentary hors d'oeuvres, light bites, and all-day snacks.

* All-Inclusive Beverages: Unlimited beer, wine, cocktails, mocktails, and non-alcoholic drinks in the Capital Club.

* Dedicated WiFi: Stay connected, share your festival vibes in real-time

DWP has partnered with GOVX to offer exclusively priced 4-Day and Single-Day GA Aftershock passes for military, nurse, firefighter, and police personnel. Visit GovX.com for eligibility details. All details on Aftershock passes, including Jampack hotel packages, camping and parking passes can be found at: aftershockfestival.com/passes/.

Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year.

Aftershock is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.

In 2024, Aftershock welcomed music fans from all 50 states and 30 countries around the world, bringing an estimated $30 million economic impact to California's capital city.

Discovery Park is conveniently located near downtown Sacramento at 1600 Garden Highway, where the American and Sacramento Rivers meet.

For more information on Aftershock, visit www.aftershockfestival.com.