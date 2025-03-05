LACUNA COIL's CRISTINA SCABBIA: If You Attack Me Online, 'I Will Stand Up And Reply And Tell You That You're A F***ing A**hole'

In a new interview with Primordial Radio, LACUNA COIL frontwoman Cristina Scabbia was asked how she handles negative reviews of her band, as well as online trolls who attack her personally on the Internet. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's also impossible to read all [the reviews] because now there are so many outlets — not only the few printed magazines, but also Internet. It's everywhere. And everyone has an opinion, even if they don't know anything about music, even if they don't hear a record.

"I read them whenever I have the chance — I read them all," she admitted. "I'm very present online. I try to figure out what people are thinking about the record and [their] opinions. I don't mind if people like it or not. Obviously, I'm very happy if people like our music. I don't mind if the criticisms are touching personal aspects of musicians. If you're listening to the record and you don't like it, it's fine. If you are saying something about me, my private life, or just, like — I don't know — 'I can't stand her because this, this and that,' I will reply you. I will show myself on social medias 'cause I can't fathom the idea that these people can take advantage of people that is way weaker than me and might not have the biggest shoulder to kind of react and could go downhill. Because too many people think that they can do whatever they want with what they write without thinking about consequences.

"So, yeah, you can attack LACUNA COIL. And you can attack Cristina Scabbia because Cristina Scabbia will stand up and reply and tell you that you're a fucking asshole," she added. "And will do it not just for you, but for everyone else to read that you're a fucking asshole. So maybe next time you either change your tone or don't say anything. Because if you do it to me, I react. If you do it to someone who is not in the right mental state, this person could do something very bad. And you would be walking out there feeling, 'Oh, I have a keyboard. I can write whatever the fuck I want.' No, that's not exactly how it works. You can express your preference. You can tell, 'I don't like this record. I prefer the record that they did years ago.' And it's the same for reviews. I mean, why would I care about the review of a guy that — I don't know — maybe just listens to black metal and maybe just listened to our record once very quickly, analyzing it and giving it a vote? I don't care. It's just like, okay, whatever. You have a different taste. You thought that the record sucked. Or maybe you wouldn't like it anyway. I mean, you can't please everybody."

LACUNA COIL's latest album, "Sleepless Empire", was released on February 14, 2025 via Century Media Records.

Last October, Italian guitarist/producer Daniele Salomone confirmed that he has joined LACUNA COIL as the replacement for the band's longtime guitarist Diego Cavallotti.

Salomone made his live debut with LACUNA COIL on August 4, 2024 at the Rockstadt Extreme Fest in Râșnov, Romania.

In June 2024, LACUNA COIL announced Cavallotti's departure. Diego, who joined LACUNA COIL in 2016, initially as a fill-in guitarist following the exit of Marco "Maus" Biazzi, later said in a social media post that "this decision is not the result of my dissatisfaction or desire to explore new opportunities."

Cavallotti and Salomone played together in the Italian metal band INVERNO, which released its debut album, "Stasis", in December 2023.