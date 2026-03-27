BOBBY BLOTZER 'Absolutely' Wants One More Tour With RATT's Classic Lineup: 'I Need It. It's Closure.'

In a new interview with Anthony Bryant of The Hair Metal Guru, former RATT drummer Bobby Blotzer was asked if there is any truth to rumors that the band's classic lineup was approached to support MÖTLEY CRÜE on the latter act's upcoming summer 2026 "The Return Of Carnival Of Sins" tour. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I heard that from people. I think I saw something Nikki [Sixx, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist] wrote [on social media] — I can't remember — he's going, 'Yeah, we're trying to get bands [to join us on tour]. We're going round and round and round.' And if that's not a direct, like, 'Get your shit together or fuck off' to RATT, I don't know what is. But that is a ticket that needs to happen, I think."

Bobby continued: "I don't know, man. I'm not friends with those guys anymore — for no reason other than everybody's gone different ways. But it would be insane to have MÖTLEY and RATT go out. That would be a great double bill, for sure. People would love to see that."

After Bryant noted that it "seems pretty obvious" that Blotzer wants "one more go-around to see all the RATT fans," Bobby said: "Absolutely. Yeah, man. I need it. It's closure. I wanna say goodbye to the fans [who gave us] so much for so long. I just — I wouldn't say 'celebrated', but last week was 44 years since I joined RATT, and that's when my son was born. He was one month old when I officially joined RATT March 12th of '82."

For the past year, RATT singer Stephen Pearcy and guitarist Warren DeMartini have been playing shows under the PEARCY/DEMARTINI moniker, performing the classic RATT catalog again.

Back in May 2023, Blotzer spoke to the "This That & The Other With Troy Patrick Farrell" podcast about the fact that bands like MÖTLEY CRÜE and JOURNEY had seemingly been able to put aside personal differences between their various bandmembers and continue touring, performing at arenas and stadiums around the world.

"RATT's always crushed MÖTLEY musically," Bobby said at the time. "I think they got more press — [they were associated with] movie stars, explicit sex, murders and shit… so they were always in the magazines. And you know what? They deserve what they got. I don't think they'd wanna go toe-to-toe with us, that's for sure."

In a separate May 2023 interview with Artists On Record Starring ADIKA Live!, Blotzer elaborated on his comments while addressing the possibility of the classic RATT lineup reuniting to celebrate the BMG/Rhino Entertainment release of "The Atlantic Years: 1984-1991", a limited-edition box set paying tribute to RATT's massively successful period where all five of their studio albums were certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum. He said: "I did an interview three weeks ago, and I said to this question with my friend Troy Patrick Farrell — he's got some podcast as well — and he goes right in, man, and starts asking me this stuff: 'Hey, what about MÖTLEY? What about…?' I mean, it wasn't even, like, 'Hey, dude? How're you doing, man? What's happening?' I guess we do that on a regular phone call.

"But in any case, the answer to [the] question [about a possible RATT reunion] is this… Me and Stephen are on the phone all the time. [We've been] trying [to put together a RATT] reunion [for] two years now… And I just saw an interview with him. I sent him a text, I go, 'Dude, you're throwing me under the bus? What is wrong with you?' 'Cause they were asking him, 'What do you think about Bobby saying that RATT crushes MÖTLEY?' I mean, what I said on that, as the question went from Troy, he said, 'I was talking [SiriusXM radio personality] Eddie Trunk and he was telling me he thought that RATT's catalog blows MÖTLEY CRÜE's away.' And I said, 'It does, in my opinion.' And I'm sure MÖTLEY said the same shit about us. But I respect them, to a certain degree. I mean, I definitely respect their career. I mean, how can you not? So that was blown out of proportion. And then Stephen did an interview and he was, like, 'Yeah, Bob's out there trying to talk about a reunion. Good luck.' And I'm, like, 'Dude, I was just on the phone with you two days ago trying to figure out how much movement we made in the last two months.'"

Regarding the likelihood of RATT's classic lineup doing any shows in the near future, Bobby said at the time: "I want a reunion. We want a reunion… If it happens, it happens. If not… I don't need a job. I'm fine. I'd like to rock some more… But when we do it, if we get in a room, it's gonna be funny, fun — let's go. People have gotta understand how much fun we have and not how much grief we have in the band."

When Blotzer initially discussed the prospect of a classic RATT reunion with "This That & The Other With Troy Patrick Farrell", he said: "I'm always hoping that this is gonna go down for my own peace of mind and my sleep at night. The 'RATTmares' that I was having for eight years during the litigation were pretty disturbing. It's better now, 'cause it's all over, that bit of it. So now that it is over, that is where it should… Everybody should just brush it off. If we can have a war with Japan and then sell their fucking TVs 10, 15 years later, I think RATT can get up there and shake their butts, make some money, make the people happy, the kids come out, et cetera."

In April 2021, Pearcy was joined by Blotzer during the RATT singer's livestream concert from the world-famous Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip.

RATT — featuring Pearcy, Croucier and DeMartini — played a number of shows in 2017 after reforming a year earlier in the midst of a highly publicized legal battle with Blotzer over the rights to the RATT name. They were joined at the gigs by guitarist Carlos Cavazo, who played on 2010's "Infestation" album, and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso, who previously played with Y&T, WHITE LION and MEGADETH, among others.

Addressing his legal disputes with the other members of RATT's classic lineup, Bobby told "This That & The Other With Troy Patrick Farrell" in May 2023: "It's taken the life out of me as far as the love of the game here. I'll come back with the mothership, RATT, but I'm not really set up to go, 'Hey, let's put something together, Keri Kelli and Robbie Crane,' or whomever. I went through so much in that litigation. And that wasn't the first one, because we were at it with Stephen in 2002 for two and a half years in federal court. It was intense and it was costly. And just what it cost you in your spirit and your heart and your soul, that's where it broke down for me. So right now I'm kind of retired. I know I can go out and rock and tour, but it would have to be starting with RATT, I think. That's the level I wanna do it at."

Blotzer went on to offer a "theory" as to why RATT hasn't been able to come back together for a tour when MÖTLEY CRÜE and JOURNEY have overcome their personal differences to play for their fans. He said: "My theory is you can't be a democracy in a band. It doesn't work. You've got too many people voting. You need a leader. And I think that's what MÖTLEY has with Nikki Sixx and Allen Kovac, their manager, our old manager. Those two lead the charge. Nikki has always led the charge. And you know what? They listen. And they know where the big stuff is. And they still want it. Some of us, maybe, in this band don't want it. I don't know."

Pressed about why he thinks some members of RATT are not motivated by the idea of getting a hefty paycheck and performing for thousands of adoring fans again, Bobby told "This That & The Other With Troy Patrick Farrell": "Like I said a few minutes ago, Warren has stated to somebody that, if we do this, is likely gonna be holding down the managerial position, and [Warren] said he was willing to get in and listen, which is way more than he has said… He's said nothing, really. I only hear tidbits from mutual friends that he speaks to. So I can't speak to… He just kind of sounds like he's done. I don't know if that's really where his heart is.

"See, we make good money sittin' on our asses at home," Blotzer added. "And it's been really a blessing that our royalties have grown in such a way that it's lucrative not going out. And then for the mind baggage that certain people think it's gonna entail, which history has proven that that happens, that might be the fear factor. I hope that that, if we can all get into a room and play, it would dissipate very quickly, in my opinion."

In June 2022, Pearcy told Atlantic City Weekly that RATT was supposed to do "a big summer tour" in 2022. "I initiated doing something if the [surviving] guys [from the classic lineup] would get together," he revealed. "But there is no reason for them to do it or a need for them to do it, so I decided to just go out solo. And I am better off. Some of these guys [in my solo band] have been with me 18, 20 years. So if you want to Ratt & Roll, come see my shows."