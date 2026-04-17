'Bon Jovi: Forever' Book Wins 'Best Book Finishing Award' at 'British Book Design & Production Awards'

Genesis Publications, publishers of highly sought after, hand-crafted limited editions authored by the biggest names in music and entertainment, celebrated winning the "Best Book Finishing Award" at the British Book Design & Production Awards, for the limited edition of their 2025 book "Bon Jovi: Forever".

The family-owned publishers was founded in 1974 in Britain as an independent publishing house true to the arts of printing and craftsmanship. Genesis creates some of the world's most sought-after books for readers in 90 countries, working in the past with authors such as George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page and Eric Clapton with recent and current authors including Yusuf/Cat Stevens, DEF LEPPARD, Chuck D, Paul Weller, Lenny Kravitz, THE BEACH BOYS and THE DOORS.

"For more than fifty years, Genesis Publications has explored how the physical qualities of a book can deepen the reader's connection with its subject," say Genesis Publications' Nick and Catherine Roylance, "With 'Bon Jovi: Forever', the design and finishing were carefully considered in close collaboration with the band to reflect its spirit and visual identity. We are honored that this work has been recognized by the British Book Design & Production Awards, and are grateful to the Genesis subscribers whose support makes books of this ambition possible."

The "Bon Jovi: Forever" limited edition was signed by Jon Bon Jovi, quarter-bound in black vegan leather with a padded denim-effect cloth cover, enclosed in a black clamshell box with foiled silver heart and dagger, and included an exclusive 7" single held in the interior lid. A compartment under the book includes exact replicas of three BON JOVI pins/badges and two guitar picks in a small cloth bag, a VIP "Have A Nice Day" tour pass and Jon Bon Jovi's personal All Access laminate pass for the 1984 "Runaway" tour, all of which were held in the BON JOVI archive. A large pull-ribbon, printed with the BON JOVI logo, lifts the book from the handcrafted case. Limited to 1,500 copies of which 350 were Deluxe copies (including an additional 10" x 8" photographic print),the limited edition of the book shipped in June 2025, and became the fastest-selling edition in the family-run British publishing house's 50-year history.

This category recognizes outstanding finishing work that enhances the overall design, feel and impact of a book. To be eligible for the category, the finish must add to the design of the book, making it more effective as an overall piece and exhibiting great finishing choices and techniques such as cloth, (faux) leather or textured materials, metallic foil blocking, embossing or debossing, laminates (e.g gloss, matte, soft-touch),or other creative finishing methods.

The British Book Design & Production Awards organizers say: "A fiercely competitive category, but this book gave the judges something to talk about. The clever and confident use of materials and finishing techniques perfectly captures the band's identity, executed with real flair and attention to detail. A beautifully collated book, packed with engaging elements, and presented in a bespoke box that ensures this production will live on as a standout winner."

With unlimited access to BON JOVI's extensive archive, the book chronicles the band's remarkable 40-year history via a meticulously curated collection showcasing a treasure trove of memorabilia, including handwritten lyrics, tour passes and posters, iconic stage costumes, guitars, studio track lists and hundreds of photographs from the band's personal archives and private collections. Through exclusive interviews, Jon Bon Jovi shares the intimate stories behind the artifacts, shedding light on the creative process behind his songwriting, the making of the band's legendary albums, and the key performances that cemented BON JOVI's place in rock history.

The bookstore edition is still available from TheBonJoviBook.com.