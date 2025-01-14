BON JOVI's First-Ever Authored Anthology 'Bon Jovi: Forever' Due In June

British family-owned publishing house Genesis Publications will release BON JOVI's first-ever authored anthology.

With unlimited access to BON JOVI's extensive archive and narrated by Jon Bon Jovi, "Bon Jovi: Forever" chronicles the band's remarkable 40-year history.

"Bon Jovi: Forever" will ship in June 2025, with the limited edition now available to pre-order.

Offering fans the first-ever anthology of BON JOVI, "Bon Jovi: Forever" is illustrated with hundreds of photographs and items of memorabilia from the band's personal archives.

The meticulously curated collection of over 1,300 images showcases a treasure trove of memorabilia, including handwritten lyrics, tour passes and posters, iconic stage costumes, guitars, studio track lists, and personal snapshots from the band's private collections. Complemented by an array of vivid photographs that capture BON JOVI live, backstage, on tour, and in the studio, this book offers fans a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the band's enduring legacy.

"Bon Jovi: Forever" is more than just a book; it's an all-access pass to the world of BON JOVI, making it an essential piece for any fan of the band or lover of rock music.

Through exclusive interviews, Jon Bon Jovi shares the intimate stories behind the artifacts, shedding light on the creative process behind his songwriting, the making of the band's legendary albums, and the key performances that cemented BON JOVI's place in rock history.

Jon's 35,000-word narrative describes writing lyrics in his high school notebooks, playing the Asbury Park scene as an ambitious teenager, recording his first hit "Runaway" and igniting the band's "rocket ship to success" (soon to be followed by the multi-platinum albums "Slippery When Wet" and "New Jersey"),and, four decades on, brings us right up to date with the making of the band's recent 16th studio album, "Forever". His candid reflections offer a deeper understanding of the band's brotherhood, their distinctive style, and the unwavering trust that fueled their success.

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, BON JOVI has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone, BON JOVI is the consummate rock and roll band.

Quarter-bound in black vegan leather, the front cover is printed with an image of the denim jacket worn by Jon on the 2024 "Forever" album cover, with embossed "Bon Jovi" and "Forever" lettering. The 264-page book is finished with silver foil lettering on the spine, a silver foil heart and dagger on the back cover and silver page edging. Each copy is individually numbered and hand signed by Jon Bon Jovi.

Presented in a black clamshell box with a silver heart and dagger foiled on the front cover, the interior lining is printed in a color montage of BON JOVI tour passes and pins. The interior lid holds an exclusive seven-inch single. This chrome-colored vinyl will present two specially selected recordings, which will be announced shortly.

A compartment under the book includes exact replicas of the following items held in the BON JOVI archive: Three BON JOVI pins/badges and two guitar picks in a small cloth bag, a VIP "Have A Nice Day" tour pass and Jon Bon Jovi's personal All Access laminate pass for the 1984 "Runaway" tour. A large pull-ribbon, printed with the BON JOVI logo, lifts the book from the handcrafted case.