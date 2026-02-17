BREAKING BENJAMIN Announces Summer/Fall 2026 North American Tour With CHEVELLE And STARSET

Multi-platinum rock powerhouse BREAKING BENJAMIN has announced a massive 2026 North American tour, with support from CHEVELLE, STARSET and Kami Kehoe. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off September 2 in Camden, New Jersey and will hit major markets across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping October 24 in Bristow, Virginia.

Known for their explosive live performances and a catalog packed with era-defining rock anthems, BREAKING BENJAMIN continue to be one of the leading forces in modern rock. The 2026 tour will bring the band to amphitheaters and arenas nationwide, delivering fan-favorite hits in major cities including Denver, Las Vegas, Anaheim, and Fort Worth.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Wednesday, February 18. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 20 at 10 a.m. local time at breakingbenjamin.com.

Citi is the official card of the BREAKING BENJAMIN tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 18 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 19 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

Tour dates:

Sep. 2 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sep. 3 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sep. 5 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sep. 6 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sep. 9 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre

Sep. 10 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sep. 12 - Allegan MI - Allegan County Fair *

Sep. 13 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep. 15 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sep. 16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sep. 18 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sep. 20 - Council Bluffs, IA - Mid America Center *

Sep. 22 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Sep. 24 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater

Sep. 25 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sep. 28 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sep. 30 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 2 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena

Oct. 3 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Oct. 5 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 - Albuquerque, NM - First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

Oct. 10 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 12 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Oct. 13 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Oct. 16 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Mercedes-Benz Amphitheatre *

Oct. 17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 19 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 20 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 23 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct. 24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

* Non-Live Nation dates

After announcing their recent signing to BMG, hard rock veterans BREAKING BENJAMIN have released their anthemic new track "Awaken", the first single from the band in five years.

BREAKING BENJAMIN are no strangers to the upper echelons of the rock charts. Since bursting on to the scene with 2002's "Saturate", the band has amassed an impressive string of mainstream rock radio hits, with ten songs reaching No. 1, numerous platinum and multi-platinum singles and albums, more than 8.5 billion combined streams worldwide, and a social footprint exceeding 6.5 million fans globally.

Their studio album "Ember" debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, marking the band's fourth Top 5 debut following "Dark Before Dawn" (No. 1, gold),"Dear Agony" (No. 4, platinum) and "Phobia" (No. 2, platinum). "Ember" spawned two No. 1 Active Rock hits, "Red Cold River" and "Torn In Two", while "Aurora" and "Ember" both charted Top 10 internationally and topped multiple genre charts including Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Digital Albums.