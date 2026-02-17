FAILURE Announces New Album 'Location Lost'

Beloved and influential Los Angeles trio FAILURE — Ken Andrews, Greg Edwards and Kelli Scott — has announced "Location Lost", its seventh studio album and fourth since reuniting in 2014 after a 17-year-hiatus, along with a spring North American tour. The LP features nine new tracks that showcase a focused, modern and ever-evolving vision of FAILURE's utterly unique sound, led by first single "The Air's On Fire". "Location Lost" will arrive April 24 as the first release under Failure Records/Arduous Records/Virgin Music Group.

Recorded after the completion of the recent Hulu/Disney+ documentary "Every Time You Lose Your Mind", "Location Lost" doesn't arrive as a victory lap or a nostalgia exercise. Instead, it sounds like a band actively negotiating where — and who — they are now.

"It's very different," Edwards says plainly of the follow-up to 2021's 'Wild Type Droid'. "There are sounds and parts that really don't have any precedence within the FAILURE world."

"The Air's On Fire" embodies this sense of disorienting unfamiliarity. Almost immediately after finishing editing the documentary, Andrews suffered a serious back injury that required surgery. The operation was technically successful; the recovery was not. The single is the album's most literal confrontation with Andrews's medical trauma, its oppressive atmospherics and crushing bottom end mirroring his struggle to breathe on his own.

"That song is directly about my surgery and waking up," he explains. "I basically coded. Everything was spinning. I kept saying, 'Turn the air on. I'm fine — just take me home.' I was definitely not fine."

Watch the video for the track, directed by Sean Stout, below.

At the opposite emotional pole is the largely acoustic, straight-up breakup song "The Rising Skyline" featuring PARAMORE frontwoman Hayley Williams, an artist whose longtime public admiration for FAILURE has unquestionably helped introduce the band to an entirely new generation of listeners. The album also delivers dose after dose of Andrews, Edwards and Scott's signature creative and instrumental interplay, from the warning bell-like guitar chimes on propulsive opener "Crash Test Delayed" to the elastic, bass-driven groove of "Halo And Grain" and the grinding, methodical wall of sound on "Solid State", which wouldn't have sounded out of place on 1996's all-time-classic "Fantastic Planet". Other songs such as the slow-burning, dream-inspired closer "Moonlight Understands" and the stuttering "Someday Soon" emerged from singular, unrepeatable moments.

FAILURE will premiere material from "Location Lost" on its spring headline North American tour, kicking off with an album-release show on April 21 at Zebulon in Los Angeles and wrapping in Toronto on May 20. ALL UNDER HEAVEN is supporting all headline dates starting May 3. Their run of shows also includes festival appearances at Las Vegas's Sick New World, Chicago's Space Echo @ Radius and Daytona Beach's Welcome To Rockville. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, February 20 at 10 a.m. local time. For tickets links and more information, visit www.failureband.com.

FAILURE's musical communion has intrigued critics, fans, and peers for more than three decades. Following "Comfort" and "Magnified", the trio created what is largely considered one of the '90s most influential and innovative albums, 1996's "Fantastic Planet". The 17-track collection earned rave reviews and onboarded a trove of new fans and also led the band to headline Lollapalooza's second stage and craft one of the era's most recognizable videos, "Stuck On You". After a 17-year hiatus, FAILURE returned with "The Heart Is A Monster" in 2015, followed by 2018's "In The Future Your Body Will Be The Furthest Thing From Your Mind" and 2021's "Wild Type Droid".

"Location Lost" track listing:

01. Crash Test Delayed

02. The Rising Skyline (feat. Hayley Williams)

03. Solid State

04. The Air's On Fire

05. Halo And Grain

06. Someday Soon

07. Location Lost

08. A Way Down

09. Moonlight Understands

FAILURE tour dates:

April 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon (album-release show)

April 25 - Las Vegas - Sick New World Festival

May 02 - Chicago, IL - Space Echo @ Radius

May 03 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

May 05 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

May 06 - Atlanta, GA Masquerade - Hell

May 08 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

May 09 - Asheville, NC - Eulogy

May 10 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

May 12 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

May 13 - Cambridge, MA - Sinclair

May 14 - Hamden, CT - Space

May 15 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

May 16 - Harrisburg, PA - Arrow at Archer Music Hall

May 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

May 19 - Detroit, MI - Shelter

May 20 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

Press photo by Lindsey Byrnes