BREAKING BENJAMIN Releases New Single 'Something Wicked'

Hard rock giants BREAKING BENJAMIN are back with a brooding and haunting new single, "Something Wicked", signaling the latest chapter for the band and the tease of a forthcoming full-length album. Marked by their signature blend of atmospheric tension, thunderous instrumentation, and raw emotional weight, the track finds the band pushing deeper into their darker sonic territory while staying rooted in the sound that has defined them for years. "Something Wicked" builds from a simmering, introspective opening into a powerful, anthemic crescendo, showcasing frontman Benjamin Burnley's unmistakable vocals as they shift between vulnerable restraint and explosive intensity.

Speaking on the single, Burnley shares: "'Something Wicked' is a quick look into our influences both musically and thematically. We challenged ourselves especially hard on this record and on this song. We pushed every boundary we've previously had as far as it will go, then pushed a little more. 'Something Wicked' was the result."

In October 2024, BREAKING BENJAMIN released a new single called "Awaken". BREAKING BENJAMIN's first new music since 2018 was made available via the band's new global recordings agreement with BMG. The partnership with BMG also marked the group's first new label home since releasing BREAKING BENJAMIN debut album nearly 25 years ago. "Awaken" quickly shot to No. 1 on the Rock Digital Songs charts and landed in the Top 20 on multiple additional Billboard charts, including Hot Hard Rock Songs, Digital Song Sales, Hot Alternative Songs and Hard Rock Songs. The single has also since surpassed 131 million streams globally.

BREAKING BENJAMIN are no strangers to the upper echelons of the rock charts. Since bursting on to the scene with 2002's "Saturate", the band has amassed an impressive string of mainstream rock radio hits, with ten songs hitting No. 1, numerous platinum and multi-platinum songs and albums, 8.5 billion combined streams worldwide and a social imprint of over 6.5 million, a true testament to the band's global influence and loyal fan base. BREAKING BENJAMIN's studio album "Ember" debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 and marked the multi-platinum band's fourth Top 5 debut on the Billboard 200, following 2015's No. 1 debut for "Dark Before Dawn" (gold),2009's "Dear Agony" (platinum) at No. 4 and 2006's "Phobia" (platinum) at No. 2. "Ember" spun off two No. 1 hits at Active Rock Radio with "Red Cold River" and "Torn In Two". "Aurora" and "Ember" charted Top 10 across numerous countries worldwide and topped charts across multiple genres, including Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Digital Albums.

In June and July, BREAKING BENJAMIN will be heading to Europe to tour the continent for their first overseas shows since 2017, with support from CHEVELLE and RETURN TO DUST.

BREAKING BENJAMIN's May 9 performance at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida marked the band's first live appearance with new drummer Brian Medeiros (RED, OTHERWISE). Medeiros took over from ASKING ALEXANDRIA drummer James Cassells, who has been sitting behind the kit for BREAKING BENJAMIN for the past eight months after BREAKING BENJAMIN drummer Shaun Foist announced that he would "step away" from touring with the band to "focus on healing" in his ongoing battle with Hashimoto's disease.

BREAKING BENJAMIN commented: "We want to thank James for helping us in a time of need last year, a legend in the making! We welcome Brian to the stage with us moving forward on the road."

James added: "Last year I had the opportunity to step in and play drums for BREAKING BENJAMIN during a pretty unexpected chapter, and I just wanted to say thank you to the band, crew, and everyone who welcomed me along the way. From the first show to the last, it was an absolute privilege to share the stage with such incredible musicians and perform for so many passionate fans every night. I've met a lot of genuinely great people through this experience and I'm incredibly grateful for all the support, kind messages, and encouragement I've received throughout the run. Wishing the guys nothing but the best moving forward."

Photo credit: Dominique D'Costa