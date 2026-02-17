BRENT SMITH On SHINEDOWN's Decision To Pull Out Of KID ROCK's 'Rock The Country' Festival: 'We Saw Infighting That We Had Never Seen Before'

SHINEDOWN singer Brent Smith spoke to Rolling Stone magazine about the band's decision to pull out of this year's edition of Rock The Country, the country music festival launched in 2024 by headliner Kid Rock. He said: "We saw infighting that we had never seen before, and for us, it was our job to diffuse it.

"I just want to remind everybody, it says the 'United States of America' — united," Smith added. "And a lot of people right now don't feel united."

Smith went on to admit that dropping off the festival didn't silence any of SHINEDOWN's critics or fans who disagreed with the band's decision to cancel the Rock The Country appearance.

"There were certain people that were not happy about [pulling back]," Brent said. "I will say that there was an overwhelming amount of people that agreed with the decision.… You're entitled to your opinion 1,000 percent in this country, and that's one of the beautiful things about it."

Just last month, SHINEDOWN drummer Barry Kerch was asked by The Vinyl Road podcast if SHINEDOWN had gotten any pushback for agreeing to play this year's Rock The Country — which isn't explicitly a political event. Barry said at the time: "There's been tons. The knives come out when they don't like it, especially now politically. And we are an apolitical band. But the knives have come out. It's crazy. And to be honest, I had no idea, and neither did Brent — I think Zach [Myers, SHINEDOWN guitarist] maybe had a clue — I had no idea this was Kid Rock's thing. It was just, 'Hey, here's an offer. It looks like a cool lineup, and it's a mix of country and rock. Okay, we'll play it.' We took the offer and played it, and then all of a sudden we find out, 'Oh, this has got some political leaning to it.'"

Barry added: "I don't care. I'm just gonna go play a show. I really, really don't care. You can keep your politics to yourself. I have no opinion one way or the other on Kid Rock. I love his music. This is about music."

When the 2026 Rock The Country lineup was announced on January 12, Ludacris's name was also on the poster. But just four days later, Rolling Stone reported that the Grammy-winning rapper's name had been removed from the lineup announcement poster, with a representative for Rock The Country confirming to Billboard that Ludacris was no longer on the festival.

"Ludacris wasn't tough," Barry told The Vinyl Road in January. I mean, it's not like he needs the money, Jeez. If he's not tough enough to stick it out, that's just silly. That's him being a coward, in my opinion."

Asked by one of The Vinyl Road co-hosts if he and the rest of SHINEDOWN would ever turn down a festival appearance over a fellow artist's political leanings and negative feedback from some of the band's fans, Barry said: "I would hope not, but [SHINEDOWN] is a democracy. There's four of us to vote. My vote would be no, but if three of the other guys vote against it, then, again, it's a democracy. I can't change their vote. But I would hope not. 'Cause I like to stick by my grounds. And listen, I don't do politics when it comes to the business of SHINEDOWN. I have my own beliefs. I keep those to myself, and so do the other three guys. I just wanna go play a rock show with some country bands 'cause it looks like fun."

Back in 2019, Kerch told Cutter and Kaytie of Razor 94.7 and 104.7 that SHINEDOWN is "a full democracy." He explained: "Brent's the 51 percent, because he's gotta be the captain. Every ship has a captain… You have to have a leader, and Brent's good at it. He's driven in a way that I don't have, and he's got the gift of gab, which I can talk to you guys and talk to anybody, but when it comes to business and getting in there and getting in somebody's face, I don't have that. I'm too nice — I'm very nice."

According to Kerch, everyone in SHINEDOWN has "equal" say. "And if somebody's upset or doesn't like something, we're gonna figure it out and find a way to massage that situation to where we all agree on it," he said. "Like, we'll never do a political record, 'cause there's varying political views, so why would we bring that out there? We don't wanna alienate half or bring in a half or any of that stuff — it's not who we are as a band. Just conscious decisions like that. 'Hey, how much are we gonna spend on this show?' 'Do we need to fire this person?' We talk about it. We have meetings. And one cool thing that we always do before we kick off a tour cycle, we get in a room — the four of us — and hash it out. So we bring anything up that bothered us in the past. We sit down and have our little, like the 'METALLICA movie moment' where we just call each other out, tell each other the problems we're having, come to conclusions, and then we can start with a fresh slate. And it makes everything a lot easier."

Back in 2010, Smith addressed SHINEDOWN's attitude when it comes to politics while answering a question about his band performing for the troops in Iraq. He said: "We're not a political band, we're never going to be a political band, but one thing that we are is very upfront about and supportive of the soldiers and what they do for us. No disrespect to the rest of the world; the thing is that these are our soldiers. This is our family. You have to support them, and you shouldn't have to; you should want to. That's ultimately the way we are. We're always going to support them because they keep us safe. They've allowed us to keep our freedom."

In 2022, SHINEDOWN bassist, producer and engineer Eric Bass told Grammy.com that he and his bandmates didn't necessarily always agree in their in your sociopolitical beliefs. But, he clarified: "We never talked about it, to be honest with you. At least in the beginning, we never talked about it. At that time — and now, to a large extent — it was unimportant to me with the people in my life. I don't have to align with people on any sort of political thing to be friends with them or family or whatever. We didn't talk about it. It's like being in a marriage. If it's going to work out, you coalesce into a set of beliefs. My beliefs change on a quasi-daily basis, depending on what I read and educate myself with."

After Ludacris's name was quietly pulled from the list of performing stars on the Rock The Country festival's web site, a representative for the rapper told Rolling Stone that "lines got crossed and he wasn't supposed to be on there."

Several media outlets, including Rolling Stone, reported that Ludacris received backlash for being part of the tour. Some of the rapper's fans believed that the concert tour had "political undertones of supporting President Donald Trump's MAGA movement," according to Rolling Stone.