GREG PUCIATO And STEVEN RYAN ALEXANDER Announce THE BLACK QUEEN 'Fever Daydream 10th Anniversary Tour'

THE BLACK QUEEN, featuring former THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN vocalist Greg Puciato and Steven Ryan Alexander, will return after a seven-year absence with a North American tour celebrating the tenth anniversary of "Fever Daydream", the band's sleek 2016 debut that mixed industrial tension, R&B undercurrents, and brooding electronics.

"As anyone into THE BLACK QUEEN knows, we've been dormant for a minute," Puciato offers. "A lot of things ended up on the front burner and suddenly seven years had gone by, and 10 years since 'Fever Daydream''s release. 'Fever Daydream' was really special and we know it meant a lot to fans as well. So we figured let's get some grease on us and get some of that mojo back before releasing our third album. Maybe we'll toss some new songs in as well. See you soon."

The shows, which kick off on May 8 in Portland before wrapping up in early June, will feature the 10-song album played in its entirety as well as tracks from THE BLACK QUEEN's sophomore album, "Infinite Games".

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 20 at 10 a.m. local time with an artist pre-sale launching Thursday, February 19 at 10 a.m. local time and exclusive to THE BLACK QUEEN mailing list subscribers. People can sign up to receive a code via TheBlackQueen.com.

A tenth-anniversary edition of the album will be available as a tour-only variant.

"Fever Daydream Ten Year Anniversary Tour" dates:

May 08 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater

May 09 - Denver, CO @ The Federal Theatre

May 14 - San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

May 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One

May 17 - Boston, MA @ Sonia (at Middle East)

May 22 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

May 23 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

May 24 - Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag

May 27 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount

May 28 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

May 29 - Cleveland, OH @ Mercury Music Lounge

May 30 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

June 04 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

June 05 - Austin, TX @ Elysium

June 06 - Dallas, TX @ AM/FM

Released in January of 2016, THE BLACK QUEEN announced "Fever Daydream"'s release via Rolling Stone, who noted "echoes of DEPECHE MODE, APHEX TWIN and MASSIVE ATTACK, as well as strong R&B strands," SPIN dubbed it "a brutalist Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis," and New Noise said "'Fever Daydream' is an incredibly diverse listen, where melodies and moods may carry over throughout the album but each song is its own distinct animal." The album birthed a trio of singles, "Ice To Never", "Secret Scream" and "Maybe We Should".

Photo credit: J. Whitaker