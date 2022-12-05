BRET MICHAELS Announces Details Of 'Parti-Gras' Summer 2023 Tour With NIGHT RANGER And JEFFERSON STARSHIP

Hot off the heels of a massive stadium tour with his band POISON, for the first time ever, Bret Michaels is hitting the road for a limited run of live dates for his 2023 "Parti-Gras" tour. Michaels has created this tour with a Mardi Gras feel in celebration of his great fans and hit music. The renowned rockstar will bring a few of his rocker friends along for a mashup of all killer, no filler hits featuring special guests NIGHT RANGER and JEFFERSON STARSHIP with special appearances from Steve Augeri (former lead singer of JOURNEY) and Mark McGrath (SUGAR RAY),plus a nightly surprise guest to rock your world.

Presented by Live Nation, the 12-city limited date run kicks off on Thursday, July 13 at the one and only Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan; known for its epic concerts and parties, going on to make stops across the U.S. including at The Pavilion at Star Lake, in his birthplace of Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania),Holmdel (New Jersey),Tinley Park (Illinois),Tampa (Florida),and more before wrapping up in Charlotte (North Carolina) at PNC Music Pavilion on August 6. The tour promises to be a modern-day throwback to epic tailgate parties, positive energy, and a much needed nothing but a good vibe.

Rick Franks, Global Touring Live Nation, said: "After seeing Bret bring the party in every market of 'The Stadium Tour' this past year, we are looking forward to more of his 'nothing but a good vibe' high-energy performing on the 'Parti-Gras' tour next summer,” said

Michaels stated: "I created 'Parti-Gras' as a sincere and grateful thank you to the fans, friends, and family who have rocked with me over the years. I promise to deliver positive energy, live, raw, real music, and all the bands will deliver sing-a-long hit after hit songs. Your voice will be hoarse after an epic, big, fun stage show."

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 6 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. VIP meet-and-greet tickets are available for "Parti-Gras" at BretMichaels.com.

"Parti-Gras" 2023 tour dates:

Jul. 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jul. 15 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Jul. 16 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Jul. 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Jul. 22 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Jul. 23 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Jul. 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jul. 29 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jul. 30 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 04 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Aug. 05 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 06 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Known as an avid philanthropist who always honors veterans and hometown heroes on stage and the son of a veteran and life-long type 1 diabetic, Michaels is thrilled to be part of the upcoming TV special "Homes For The Holidays" in partnership with the Tunnel To Towers Foundation. The foundation has invited celebrity friends to give Gold Star and fallen first responder families the ultimate holiday gift: mortgage-free homes. "Homes For The Holidays" will air from Thanksgiving weekend through New Year's Day across multiple network affiliates, including Fox, Scripps and Gray stations. It will also air on The Circle Network and AXS TV. Check local listings to see when it airs in your area.