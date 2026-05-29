BRET MICHAELS Drops Out Of 'Freedom 250' Concert Series: It 'Has Evolved Into Something Much More Divisive Than What I Agreed To Be A Part Of'

POISON frontman Bret Michaels is one of the latest artists to have publicly backed out of their involvement with the Freedom 250 festival in Washington, D.C.

Earlier this week, Michaels was announced as one of the performers in a series of concerts on the National Mall during the Great American State Fair, which is billed as "a World Fair-style celebration of America's 250th birthday." Since then, several of the artists have said they would not take part, with some claiming that that were not aware the event was part of the initiative planned by the Trump administration celebrating the nation's milestone anniversary and others raising concerns about political ties, misleading event descriptions or unauthorized use of their names.

Echoing the sentiments of many other musicians who have bowed out of the event, Michaels wrote in a statement posted Thursday night (May 28) to his web site: "When this opportunity was originally presented to my team, it was described as a celebration of our country through music and a chance to honor our veterans, active military, first responders, teachers and hardworking Americans from all walks of life. As the son of a veteran, and coming from a family that has proudly served, that is something I have always been honored to support.

"As many of you know, I've spent my entire career bringing people together through music, positivity and good vibes. My shows have never been about politics. They're about giving people a place to come together, have a great time and forget about life's stresses for a few hours.

"Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of. Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of my fans, band, crew, family and myself, including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable. Because of that, I have made the difficult decision to step away from this performance.

"This isn't about politics. It's about staying true to what I've always believed in. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. That's one of the freedoms our veterans fought for and something I've always respected. But as a father, friend and bandmate, I have to take threats and safety concerns seriously.

"I believe in our country, in the freedoms we're afforded, and in the idea that for over 250 years we have gone through both highs and lows together and remained resilient. Music is a universal language that unites us, not divides us. Just like it did when I entertained a record-breaking crowd of over 100,000 at the St. Louis Arch for an Independence Day celebration with people from across the country who came together to honor our freedoms through music. The focus was on the music, the fans and celebrating together.

"I will continue to proudly support our veterans, active military members, teachers, first responders and the organizations that serve them, just as I always have.

"I also want my amazing fans in Washington, D.C. to know that I love you all, and I fully intend to come back and perform in our nation's capital under circumstances where the focus can remain on what it should be — the music and the fans. In the meantime, we'll keep the 'Live & Amplified' tour rocking, and I look forward to seeing all of you out on the road soon.

"This is said with much love, gratitude, and respect."

The Freedom 250 festival is being organized by Keith Krach, an appointee of President Trump.

Krach shared his goals for Freedom 250 in a statement on his web site, writing: "I am grateful to President Trump for the opportunity to execute his vision for Freedom 250. At its core, Freedom 250 is a national movement — bringing states, businesses, organizations, and citizens together to honor our history, cherish our God-given freedoms, and help build a golden age of opportunity for the next 250 years."

Back in July 2017, Michaels, who won Season 3 of Donald Trump's reality competition "The Celebrity Apprentice", was asked by Entrepreneur.com if he was surprised Trump won his first U.S. presidency. Bret said: "No. America is built on capitalism. Trump is all about capitalism and he is patriotic. You have to put money back into the pockets of people to make democracy work. Hopefully, Trump can make America a better place and I think he can do that if he starts with the entrepreneurial spirit."

Michaels added at the time that he had nothing against the Obama administration.

"They were handed a rough economy, they were handed a rough situation, and I think he did good," he said. "Obama did a good job getting it to here, and now we've got to say, Trump is going to take it from here and take it up a notch for his term — or terms."