IN THIS MOMENT Returns With Brand New Song 'Sleeping With The Enemy'

Blending theatrical intensity with razor-sharp modern rock, IN THIS MOMENT has spent the last decade building one of heavy music's most unmistakable identities. Led by the magnetic presence of Maria Brink, the Grammy-nominated band has turned its fusion of spectacle, vulnerability, and massive melodic hooks into a global phenomenon, earning platinum-certified success and more than two billion career streams along the way. Now, the band begins its next chapter with the release of the explosive new single "Sleeping With The Enemy", out now via Better Noise Music.

Brink comments: "With 'Sleeping With The Enemy' and our upcoming album, we're confronting the darkness — whether it's inside us or external. It's about looking that darkness in the face and transforming it into empowerment. We feel so exhilarated and ready to show the world what we've conjured up."

"Sleeping With The Enemy" and the previously released "Heretic" (featuring Kim Dracula) mark the first tastes of IN THIS MOMENT's upcoming, as-yet-untitled ninth album and debut for Better Noise Music. More details will be announced in due course.

Elsewhere, Brink also features on the current EVA UNDER FIRE single "Villainous", which is climbing towards Top 10 at active rock radio.

Since coming to life in 2005, IN THIS MOMENT has presided over a diehard fan base under the watch of "mother" figure and aforementioned Brink — joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel and drummer Kent Diimmel. They have steadily emerged as one of the most influential and impactful bands of the 21st century.

To date, IN THIS MOMENT has amassed over two billion streams globally. In addition to the gold-selling album "Blood" (2012),the quintet has also garnered seven gold and two platinum singles, followed by Top 25 entries on the Billboard 200 with "Black Widow" (2014) and "Ritual" (2017).

Between selling out headline tours coast to coast, IN THIS MOMENT performed in arenas and have appeared at countless festivals from Lollapalooza to Sonic Temple. They assembled their seventh full-length, the aptly titled "Mother" (2020) with longtime trusted collaborator Kevin Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH). "Mother" breathed the activating mantra of an unbreakable spell, commenced on first single "The In-Between", which received a Grammy nomination in 2020 for "Best Metal Performance".

In 2022, IN THIS MOMENT released "Blood 1983" (BMG),a reimagined EP commemorating the tenth anniversary of "Blood". Then in 2023, the longtime staples of heavy music released their eighth studio album "Godmode" (BMG),a 10-song record featuring the powerful lead single "The Purge", a stunning cover of Björk's "Army Of Me", the collaborative track "Damaged", which featured Spencer Charnas of ICE NINE KILLS, and "I Would Die For You", which appeared on the soundtrack for "John Wick: Chapter 4".

Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer