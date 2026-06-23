BRET MICHAELS Teams Up With PREMIERE COLLECTIBLES For Exclusive Signed Memorabilia And VIP Fan Experience

Nashville-based Premiere Collectibles has announced a new partnership with POISON frontman Bret Michaels, offering collectors and music fans the opportunity to own authentic signed editions — and for one fan, a memorable VIP experience.

"Bret Michaels embodies everything we look for in a partner — authenticity, passion, and a genuine appreciation for his fans. We're proud to bring this exclusive collection and unforgettable VIP experience to collectors and music fans around the world," states Jay Green, CEO of Premiere Collectibles.

The Premiere Collectibles team recently met Michaels in Los Angeles for a signing event, where he personally signed a collection of iconic POISON records and more. From the moment he arrived, the atmosphere was lively, with stories, laughter, and a clear sense of his enthusiasm for connecting with people.

While Michaels's energy was evident, what stood out most to the Premiere Collectibles team was his authenticity. Despite decades of success, he remained grounded, frequently sharing stories about his small-town Pittsburgh roots, the work ethic that fueled his journey, and the deep appreciation he has for his fans. Time and again, conversations returned to the people and humble beginnings that shaped him, making it clear that his connection with fans isn't just part of his success story — it's part of who he is.

That authenticity is one of the reasons Michaels chose to partner with Premiere Collectibles. Known for its commitment to delivering verified signed collectibles, the company shares his focus on creating meaningful experiences for supporters. He was eager to sign these editions and make them available directly to fans who have followed his career.

Before wrapping up the signing session, Michaels turned to Premiere Collectibles director of partnerships Ashley Ellis and, with the unmistakable energy and charisma that only Bret Michaels can bring, said: "Let's take this thing to the next level. I want to throw in something special for one of these fans. Let's make this an experience they'll never forget."

He then proposed including two VIP tickets to any domestic 2026 Bret Michaels concert, complete with backstage access and the opportunity to meet him in person.

It was a moment that perfectly reflected what the Premiere Collectibles team witnessed behind the scenes throughout the day: a genuine artist who loves his fans, deeply values their support, and never misses an opportunity to create meaningful experiences for the people who have been with him throughout his journey.

As part of the promotion, one purchaser will receive two VIP tickets to a domestic Bret Michaels concert in 2026, along with backstage access and the opportunity to meet Bret in person.

"At Premiere Collectibles, our mission has always been to connect fans with authentic, meaningful collectibles and experiences they simply can't find anywhere else," continued Green. "We're committed to delivering excellence in everything we do, from the authenticity of every signed item to creating once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that bring fans closer to the people they admire most. Bret Michaels embodies everything we look for in a partner — authenticity, passion, and a genuine appreciation for his fans. We're proud to bring this exclusive collection and unforgettable VIP experience to collectors and music fans around the world."

Fans can now purchase authentic Bret Michaels signed editions through Premiere Collectibles and be entered for the VIP concert and backstage experience. The collection is available now.

Premiere Collectibles is a leading provider of authentic signed books, vinyl and rare collectibles, partnering with bestselling authors, celebrities, athletes, musicians, and entertainers to create exclusive high-end memorabilia and one-of-a-kind experiences for fans around the world.