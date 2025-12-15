BRET MICHAELS's 'Unbroken: Then, Now And Forever' Biopic And Book Coming In 2026

POISON frontman Bret Michaels has announced that his "Unbroken: Then, Now And Forever" biopic and book will be released in 2026.

On December 9, the 62-year-old singer/songwriter, global entrepreneur and philanthropist took to his social media to write: "UNBROKEN Then, Now and Forever – the biopic and the book officially coming 2026. If I can survive rocking out on shag mustard-colored carpet on my first guitar ('technically a ukulele' lol) and remain as excited now as I was then, and survive the highs, the lows, good people and the downright maliciousness in the business I've chosen to be in and still get to rock with my friends with a smile on my face on the stage today. That is THE IT FACTOR – the intangible spirit that keeps me unbroken!!!"

Bret's first book, titled "Bret Michaels: Auto-Scrap-Ography", came out in May 2020. The title referred to the scrapbook-like approach Bret took to the memoir.

"The only way I could do it, was a scrapbook," Michaels told the Arizona Republic in a 2020 interview. "I love reading autobiographies. Love it. My problem is sometimes there's not enough pictures for me. You read three chapters about a friend they wrote this song with, but I never see this friend. It would be great to see the friend."

With a blend of hardcopy digital and digital e-book — and a never-before-seen audio/visual biopic read by Michaels, with both still and moving images — the "Auto-Scrap-Ography" was handwritten by the artist, detailing his journey even up to and including his battle with diabetes and the coronavirus.

Bret was first diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at six years old. In the last couple of decades, Michaels has helped raise tens of millions of dollars through his Life Rocks Foundation to donate to diabetes awareness and research through the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). He has collaborated with both the ADA and JDRF, acting as a spokesperson and sponsor, earning him numerous awards from a variety of organizations.

When Bret is not touring, he can be found both in front of and behind the camera as a director, producer and a reality TV superstar. His first foray into reality TV brought the record-breaking "Rock Of Love With Bret Michaels" franchise to VH1, one of the most successful shows in the network's history, shattering weekly rating records during its run. Following three successful seasons of the show, he teamed up with VH1 for the docuseries "Life As I Know It".

Michaels first rose to fame as the frontman of POISON, helping to define the rock-n-roll scene on the Sunset Strip. One of rock's most iconic and enduring bands, POISON's massive success includes selling over 40 million records worldwide and numerous hit singles.