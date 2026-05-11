BRING ME THE HORIZON, A DAY TO REMEMBER, UNDEROATH, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, Others Set For 2026 FURNACE FEST

Furnace Fest returns to the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama on October 10 and October 11, 2026 for another massive weekend celebrating live music, community, and some of the most genre defining acts from the early 2000's through today.

Leading the 2026 lineup are two of the most influential acts in modern heavy music: BRING ME THE HORIZON and A DAY TO REMEMBER. BRING ME THE HORIZON will celebrate 20 years of "Count Your Blessings" with a special full album performance alongside additional fan favorites and career spanning material, while A DAY TO REMEMBER joins to headline Furnace Fest for the first time.

Additional top-billed performances include one of only a handful of 2026 reunion appearances from CIRCA SURVIVE, plus a special set from UNDEROATH performing "Define The Great Line" in full. Sunday's lineup features direct support from MOTIONLESS IN WHITE and SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL.

The 2026 lineup also includes performances from CHIODOS, WE CAME AS ROMANS, KUBLAI KHAN TX, THE PLOT IN YOU, HATEBREED, POISON THE WELL, NORMA JEAN, SUICIDE SILENCE, CARTEL, HAIL THE SUN, EMERY, SLEEPING GIANT, BLEEDING THROUGH, THE ALMOST, ORIGAMI ANGEL, SPITE, THROWN, EMMURE, CHELSEA GRIN, STICK TO YOUR GUNS, HAYWIRE, GIDEON, CARNIFEX, THE TONY DANZA TAPDANCE EXTRAVAGANZA and many more.

Weekend and single-day ticket options will be available beginning Friday, May 15 at 2 p.m. CT, including GA, VIP, the brand new Weekend Super VIP experience, and parking options.

New for 2026, Weekend Super VIP offers Furnace Fest's most elevated fan experience to date, including access to all GA and VIP areas, dedicated elevated seating with premium stage views, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and dinner each evening, exclusive chef crafted dinners by Birmingham's own chef Jeffrey Compton, a separate premium festival entrance, festival re-entry privileges until 6pm daily, and one included General Weekend Parking Pass.

A loyalty presale for 2025 past purchasers begins Thursday, May 14 at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can sign up now for the general presale beginning Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. CT at furnacefest.us. The public on sale begins Friday, May 15 at 2 p.m. CT.

As part of its commitment to fans, Furnace Fest has also partnered with StubHub to introduce a safe and secure fan-to-fan ticket exchange, providing access to sold out ticket types and ensuring that if plans change, fans can easily resell or purchase verified tickets directly through the official platform. More details to be announced.

Founded in Birmingham, Alabama, Furnace Fest is a multi-day destination music festival rooted in heavy music, underground culture, and community. Held at the historic Sloss Furnaces, Furnace Fest has become known for bringing together legendary reunions, influential artists, and emerging voices across metalcore, hardcore, emo, punk, and alternative music. Since its return, the festival has built a passionate fan community around authenticity, discovery, and the shared experience of heavy music in one of the country's most iconic industrial settings.

For more information and tickets, visit FurnaceFest.us.