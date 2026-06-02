XANDRIA Releases 'Colours' Single From Upcoming 'Eclipse' Album

German symphonic metallers XANDRIA will release their new studio album, "Eclipse", on August 7, 2026, via Napalm Records. The official music video for the LP's second single, "Colours", can be seen below.

"Colours" is another highlight in XANDRIA's 30-year-spanning career. Throughout the song, a large classical choir takes center stage, while cinematic orchestral arrangements collide with modern metal riffing. Meanwhile, singer Ambre Vourvahis showcases her impressive vocal range, switching between multiple styles as effortlessly as she is convincing; a skill rare in symphonic metal as well as elsewhere. From harsh vocals all the way to operatic singing, "Colours" creates a sound that is both grand and contemporary — a powerful showcase of what modern symphonic metal can be.

XANDRIA mastermind Marco Heubaum comments on "Colours": "This is the second song from our upcoming album that we are proud to share with you. Together with the first single, 'The Shannon's Home', it offers another glimpse into the many different colours of the album — a journey full of discoveries, unexpected turns, and quite a few surprises. Just as diversity makes our world richer, it also shapes this album. Different voices, different perspectives, different emotions — all part of what makes life richer, stronger and more beautiful."

The upcoming full-length features eleven tracks that represent the most diverse body of work in the band's discography so far: every song has its own identity — a journey full of discoveries — yet they all belong to the same world. Classic, '80s-inspired metal riffs stand alongside low-tuned modern metal guitars; cinematic orchestral sounds meet Celtic folk influences, and dark electronic elements blend with intimate rock moments, even including a guitar solo that owes more to PINK FLOYD than to any metal genre.

The LP's first single, "The Shannon's Home", weaves dreamlike melodies, cinematic opulence, and folk elements, all driven by the soaring vocals of Vourvahis. Both intimate and epic, XANDRIA once again proves that it belongs among the leading acts in the scene.

Marco previously commented on "The Shannon's Home": "A song like a beautiful, slightly dark fairytale — which makes sense, as it is an analogy of life, pictured as the river Shannon, flowing from its source to the sea. And just one of the many colorful facets of our new album, which will be a journey full of diverse elements and surprises. We felt this song had a mysterious magic that captured our hearts from the very beginning. In fact, it was the first song we wrote for this next voyage of wonders — so we instantly knew this was the first song we wanted you all to hear. For all you wonderful people out there — enjoy!"

"Eclipse" marks XANDRIA's most outspoken and cinematic album so far: a dark, colorful, and defiant statement for reason, empathy, and democracy in times when all three are under attack, brought to life by a band fueled with new energy, new ambitions, and a clear artistic direction, aiming higher than ever and not looking back.

While "The Wonders Still Awaiting" (2023) marked the rebirth of XANDRIA with a new lineup — an album that opened the door to a new era — "Eclipse" goes further. It is more focused and direct, the lyrics are more outspoken, dealing almost entirely with what is happening to our civilization right now. The contrasts are stronger, and the different musical and vocal colors feel even more naturally integrated into the songs. As XANDRIA's sole composer, Marco Heubaum musically draws inspiration from all aspects of his surroundings: music, stories, and emotions that have shaped him since childhood. It is no secret that film scores have always been another major influence, especially composers like Hans Zimmer and John Williams.

"Eclipse" track listing:

01. Syzygy

02. Eclipse

03. Colours

04. The Shannon's Home

05. The Grand Delusion

06. Wave Of Tanis

07. Northstar

08. Masquerade

09. The Last Generation

10. The Poetry Of The Real World

11. Lore

As guests, XANDRIA welcomes SUBWAY TO SALLY's violinist Ally Storch, who can be heard on "Lore", while the band's longtime friend McAlbi is featured on four songs with his Celtic tin and low whistles ("The Shannon's Home", "Northstar", "Masquerade" and "Lore"). "The Last Generation" features a children's choir and piano performed by Richard Z. Wang, a Hollywood pianist who has worked at Hans Zimmer's studio. In addition, the band has once again collaborated with the Sofia Session Orchestra & Choir, known for their work on numerous film and television scores, including "His Dark Materials". All songs were orchestrated by two film score composers working in Hollywood: Lukas Geppert, who worked on the scores for "Nobody 2" and the latest "Final Destination", and Ishaan Tyagi, who has contributed to productions such as "Wuthering Heights".

XANDRIA is:

Marco Heubaum - Guitar, Keys

Ambre Vourvahis - Vocals

Robert Klawonn - Guitar

Dimitrios Gatsios - Drums

Photo credit: Stefan Heilemann/Mirko Witzki