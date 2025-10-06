BRING ME THE HORIZON Announces April/May 2026 North American Tour With MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, THE PLOT IN YOU

Fresh off the success of their 2025 tour, Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum quartet BRING ME THE HORIZON announce new 2026 dates with "N. American Ascension Program 2". This next leg extends the momentum of Part 1, bringing their live show to additional major markets. This run will also feature MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, THE PLOT IN YOU and AMIRA ELFEKY, delivering a powerhouse lineup. Produced by Live Nation, "N. American Ascension Program 2" kicks off in April 2026 with two dates in Canada, going on to play out more dates in the U.S., including a night at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden, through May.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, October 7. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, October 10 at 10:00 a.m. local at BMTHofficial.com/live.

Citi is the official card of "N. American Ascension Program 2" in the United States. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, October 9 at 10:00 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The tour will also offer a VIP NeX GEn eXperiencE for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes one ticket, a merch pack, VIP entrance, and more. For more information, visit BMTHofficial.com/live.

"N. American Ascension Program 2" 2026 tour dates:

Apr 28 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Apr 29 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

May 01 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

May 02 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

May 04 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

May 05 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

May 07 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

May 09 - Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville Festival*

May 11 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

May 12 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

May 13 - Saint Paul, MN - Grand Casino Arena

May 15 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

May 16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival*

*Not a Live Nation date

BRING ME THE HORIZON are becoming one of the most successful rock bands today, selling over five million albums worldwide. Renowned for their explosive live shows, they have played sold-out concerts in over 50 countries and headlined major festivals, including Reading and Leeds in 2022 and 2025, Glastonbury in 2016 and 2019, and Louder Than Life and Aftershock in 2025. With over one billion YouTube views and ranking among the top 500 most-streamed artists on Spotify, their influence continues to grow. In 2024, they released their latest studio album, "Post Human: Nex Gen", via Sony/RCA.

BRING ME THE HORIZON consists of vocalist Oli Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean and drummer Mat Nicholls.