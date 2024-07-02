BRING ME THE HORIZON Dons Corpsepaint For TUSKA Festival Performance

British rockers BRING ME THE HORIZON donned corsepaint for their June 29 concert at the Tuska festival in Helsinki, Finland.

According to Tuska, festival-goers were able to sit in a chair and let professional makeup artists conjure them a moshpit-proof look for the weekend. The same team was responsible for giving BRING ME THE HORIZON the corpsepaint appearance for Saturday's performance.

"In the festival area you can refresh your own corpse masks too at the Tuska Expo's loft in Kattilahalli by Ulottuvuusmatkat Oy," Tuska shared during the festival. "The same team also created the stage make-up of BRING ME THE HORIZON, so the merits are in order."

BRING ME THE HORIZON frontman Oli Sykes posted a few photos of him and his bandmates in their corpsepaint. Check out his post below.

BRING ME THE HORIZON is touring in support of its latest album, "Post Human: Nex Gen", which came out in late May via Columbia Records.

"Nex Gen" is the latest chapter in the series to be revealed and sees the band expanding both musically and conceptually. It follows on from 2020's "Post Human: Survival Horror", which featured collaborations with Yungblud, NOVA TWINS, BABYMETAL and EVANESCENCE's Amy Lee, and included the huge hit singles "Teardrops" and "Obey". Sonically, the album hits heavy, while Sykes's vocals are his most melodic to date.

BRING ME THE HORIZON entered 2024 with an explosive start, having played to over 140,000 fans in the U.K. and Ireland on their biggest U.K. arena tour to date, winning the BRIT Award for "Best Alternative/Rock Act", and announcing their first stadium show in São Paulo, Brazil (selling 30,000 tickets in the first day!).

In January, BRING ME THE HORIZON released a new song called "Kool-Aid". The track was the first to arrive following the departure of longtime keyboardist and percussionist Jordan Fish in December.

Fish joined BRING ME THE HORIZON in 2012 and appeared on the albums "Sempiternal", "That's The Spirit" and "Amo", which he helped write.

BRING ME THE HORIZON has been called one of the most forward-thinking metal bands in the world. As it has grown, BRING ME THE HORIZON has undergone a musical progression from its earliest days as a metalcore band, in large part because of the production talents of Fish.

Jordan had been a major influence on BRING ME THE HORIZON's sound, inspiring many of the edgy guitar riffs and other elements on the "Sempiternal" album. His music production fingerprints can be found all over "That's The Spirit", which offered a stylistic departure from the metalcore genre.