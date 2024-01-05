BRING ME THE HORIZON Shares New Song 'Kool-Aid'

British rockers BRING ME THE HORIZON have released a new song called "Kool-Aid". The track, the official lyric video for which can be seen below, is the first to arrive following the departure of longtime keyboardist and percussionist Jordan Fish last month.

Earlier this week, BRING ME THE HORIZON teased "Kool-Aid" by sharing a brief snippet in an Instagram story. The band also revealed in an official newsletter that the song was "coming soon" and available to pre-save/pre-add for fans.

One of the behind-the-scenes photos of BRING ME THE HORIZON recording "Kool-Aid" was an an image of singer Oliver Sykes with longtime producer and engineer Dan Lancaster, who previously mixed the band's 2015 LP "That's The Spirit", as well as songs on 2019's "Amo" and the "Post Human: Survival Horror" EP.

Fish joined BRING ME THE HORIZON in 2012 and appeared on the albums "Sempiternal", "That's The Spirit" and "Amo", which he helped write.

BRING ME THE HORIZON has been called one of the most forward-thinking metal bands in the world. As it has grown, BRING ME THE HORIZON has undergone a musical progression from its earliest days as a metalcore band, in large part because of the production talents of Fish.

Jordan had been a major influence on BRING ME THE HORIZON's sound, inspiring many of the edgy guitar riffs and other elements on the "Sempiternal" album. His music production fingerprints can be found all over "That's The Spirit", which offered a stylistic departure from the metalcore genre.

BRING ME THE HORIZON will embark on a U.K. arena tour later this month.

The band's next release, "Post Human: Nex Gen", is set to arrive late in 2024. The LP was originally due last September, but was pushed back due to "unforeseen circumstances", with Sykes and the rest of BRING ME THE HORIZON "unable to complete the record to the standard we'd be happy with".

When BRING ME THE HORIZON announced Fish's departure last month, the band said in a statement: "BRING ME THE HORIZON has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish. We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future. Meanwhile we continue to work on 'Nex Gen', with brand new music coming very soon. See you on our UK tour in January."

Fish added in a separate statement: "I'm really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together. I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I'm excited to start this next chapter in my career."