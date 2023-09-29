British Guitarist SOPHIE LLOYD Teams Up With HALESTORM's LZZY HALE On 'Imposter Syndrome' Single

British guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her latest single, "Imposter Syndrome", a collaboration with HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale. The song is the title track of Sophie's upcoming full-length album, which will arrive on November 10. Other guests set to appear on the CD include STEEL PANTHER's Michael Starr, ATREYU's Brandon Saller, TRIVIUM's Matt Heafy, Canadian singer Lauren Babic and BLACK STONE CHERRY's Chris Robertson.

The "Imposter Syndrome" music video is expected to make its online debut on Friday, October 6.

The 27-year-old Lloyd told Guitar World about the LP: "I always said this album was going to be me paying homage to my 15-year-old self. This is an album I wrote for that girl.

"I'm so fortunate to work with all of the amazing singers on the record, and I can honestly say I've been listening to them for years.

"I can't tell you how gratifying it's been — I'd write the songs, and then we'd send them off and hear back from the singers. They were, like, 'Yeah, I really dig this. I'm up for it.' It's all turned out better than I could have imagined."

Regarding the album title, Sophie said: "Well, the imposter syndrome is a thing. It's a phenomenon a lot of people experience in any field; not just music, but you basically feel like you're an imposter. You don't deserve to be where you are, and at any moment people will uncover you for what you are. I feel like I've broken out of that now. I proved to myself, like, 'Yeah, you're here for a reason. You're good enough.'"

Asked if she is thinking of forming a band with one dedicated singer, Sophie said: "That's what we're trying to think about: 'How do we tour this?' We've got a few ideas. We're not sure whether we want to get a full-time vocalist — well, maybe. I guess it's just about finding a vocalist that fits you and inspires you. We might try something where we have big screens and we get vocalists to record a performance. The violinist Lindsey Stirling does that. Visually, it's pretty amazing.”

"Imposter Syndrome" track listing:

01. Do Or Die (feat. Nathan James)

02. Pressure (feat. Brandon Saller)

03. Imposter Syndrome (feat. Lzzy Hale)

04. Let It Hurt (feat. Chris Robertson)

05. Runaway (feat. Michael Starr)

06. Fall Of Man (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

07. Lost (feat. Cole Rolland)

08. Hanging On (feat. Lauren Babic)

09. Avalanche (feat. Trevor McNevan)

10. Won't You Come (feat. Marisa Rodriguez)

11. Judge And Jury (feat. Tyler Connolly)