BRUCE DICKINSON Nominated In Three Categories At 2026's 'The Speaker Awards'

IRON MAIDEN frontman Bruce Dickinson has been nominated in three categories at this year's The Speaker Awards, set to take place on July 3 in London, United Kingdom.

Bruce is up for the "Best Live Speaker", "Best Motivational Speaker" and "Best Storyteller" gongs at the 2026 The Speaker Awards, which celebrate the world's most outstanding speakers, those who captivate, inspire, and leave a lasting impact, whether on stage or online. These awards are a standing ovation for the professionals who dedicate themselves to sharing knowledge, telling powerful stories, and transforming audiences through their words.

Regarding why Bruce was nominated, The Speaker Awards selection committee said: "Known for his energy, insight, and unforgettable stage presence, Bruce Dickinson continues to captivate audiences around the world with inspiring stories drawn from music, business, aviation, and life at the highest level.

"Huge congratulations to Bruce on this fantastic and well-deserved recognition."

The 2026 edition of The Speaker Awards will take place at the Leonardo Hotel in St Paul's on July 3.

Dickinson is considered one of the world's most storied musicians. Aside from decades spent delivering high-octane performances with his larger-than-life persona in IRON MAIDEN, Bruce has lived an extraordinary off-stage existence too. A true polymath, his accomplishments include: pilot and airline captain, aviation entrepreneur, beer brewer, motivational speaker, film scriptwriter, twice-published novelist and Sunday Times best-selling author, radio presenter, TV actor, sports commentator and international fencer… to name but a few.

Dickinson is renowned for his dynamic blend of rock star charisma and profound business insight. As the legendary lead singer of IRON MAIDEN, Bruce has captivated millions with his powerful performances and innovative thinking. Beyond the stage, he excels as a motivational speaker, offering deep expertise in navigating the complexities of both creative and commercial worlds.

Dickinson's speaking events uniquely merge his experiences as an international rock icon with those of a successful entrepreneur. His leadership as chairman of Caerdav, an aviation company specializing in aircraft maintenance and pilot training, alongside his investments in cutting-edge technologies like the Airlander HAV and edible drones, underscores his forward-thinking approach and problem-solving skills.

When you book Dickinson for your event, you gain access to a motivational speaker whose insights into teamwork, strategic planning, and overcoming setbacks are drawn from an extraordinary career spanning music and business. His keynotes inspire organizations to embrace resilience and creativity, providing actionable strategies to thrive in competitive environments.

Dickinson offers a game-changing solution for transforming innovative ideas into successful ventures. His keynote blends rock star charisma with deep business acumen, delivering actionable strategies for turning visions into thriving enterprises. Drawing from his experience leading IRON MAIDEN and pioneering in aviation and tech investments, Bruce provides unique insights into risk management, customer engagement, and corporate culture. Elevate your entrepreneurial journey by learning how to captivate your audience, drive growth, and build a resilient startup.