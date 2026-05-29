SINNER Releases First Single 'Wait' From Final Studio Album 'Boom Bang Goodbye'

German hard rock veterans SINNER have released a new single, "Wait", alongside a music video. This is the first track to land from the band's forthcoming, and final, full-length studio offering, "Boom Bang Goodbye". The LP will arrive on July 31, 2026 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

For over four decades SINNER has delivered massive hooks, powerful guitars, emotional depth and pure hard rock energy with an uplifting sound, and "Wait" is no different.

SINNER leader Mat Sinner comments: "For the first song from the album, I wanted a positive good-time track that simply puts people in a good mood. The political madness we're living through doesn't need another depressing soundtrack. 'Wait' is also a very representative song for the entire album. Working with Michael Bormann again after 10 years immediately clicked — the chemistry was there right away. And just like on the whole album, there's an unbelievably great performance from drummer Moritz Müller and my partner Alex Scholpp, plus the absolutely brilliant mix by my friend Jacob Hansen. Mat was 100% happy!"

The video for "Wait" also captures the song's positive energy, welcoming the summer with ease, optimism and feel-good vibes.

With "Boom Bang Goodbye", SINNER enters the final chapter of an extraordinary career. Since 1982, the band led by Mat Sinner has been one of the most consistent forces in the German hard rock and metal scene. Following 19 studio albums, international tours and most recently the successful album "Brotherhood", the band is set to end on a high note.

For this final statement, Mat Sinner has once again gathered an epic lineup of longtime companions and high-profile guests. Alex Scholpp (guitar) and Moritz Müller (drums) provide the album's powerful foundation, joined by Jim Müller of KISSIN' DYNAMITE, Lisa Müller and former SINNER bandmate Mathias Dieth, who performed on the influential early albums "Comin' Out Fighting" and "Dangerous Charm". Another renowned guitarist on board is Magnus Karlsson — closely connected to Mat Sinner through the PRIMAL FEAR camp — who contributes vocals on "Boom Bang Goodbye".

All-star appearances on "Boom Bang Goodbye" continue with vocal performances from Ronnie Romero (RAINBOW),Michael Bormann, Michael Sadler (SAGA),Björn Strid (SOILWORK),Erik Mårtensson (ECLIPSE),Renan Zonta and Sascha Krebs. Each guest brings their own distinctive touch to the track list, making the album an impressive gathering of international hard rock and metal greats.

Mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios in Denmark, the album combines modern heaviness with classic SINNER DNA. Every song bears the unmistakable signature of Mat Sinner as a musician, songwriter and personality who has helped shape the European metal scene for decades.