BRUCE DICKINSON On 'The Mandrake Project': 'This Is An Album That Has A Lot Of Depth To It'

In a recent interview with Mexico's Sopitas, IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson was asked why he chose to release "Afterglow Of Ragnarok", the opening track from his new solo album, "The Mandrake Project", as the first single from the LP. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We had a variety of choices that we could have gone with for the first track. And I liked 'Ragnarok' because — we could have gone with a song which was sounded a bit more — how can I put it? —a bit more conventional, a bit more classic rock-type stuff. And I didn't want to give people the impression that that was the album, because first impressions are, unfortunately, really important. So I wanted people to be aware that this album was dark and growly and heavy and also more than that. So, as we go through towards the actual release of the album, I think people are gonna figure out that, 'Wow, there's a lot more going on in this record than just after 'Afterglow Of Ragnarok'.' But you've gotta put something — something's gotta be first. And that was the track that I felt that it was maybe not the catchiest song on the record — probably the second or third, maybe — but that's why we put it out first, because people are still blown away, going, 'Oh my god. This is great.' I'm, like, 'Okay, well, wait until you get the second one. And wait until there's a third one,' because this is an album that has a lot of depth to it."

"The Mandrake Project" was released on March 1. Bruce and his long-term co-writer and producer Roy "Z" Ramirez recorded the LP largely at Los Angeles's Doom Room, with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist. The recording lineup for "The Mandrake Project" was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce's previous solo studio album, "Tyranny Of Souls", in 2005.

"The Mandrake Project" is not just an album. The comic book of the same name is a dark, adult story of power, abuse and a struggle for identity, set against the backdrop of scientific and occult genius. Created by Bruce, it is a collectable series of graphic novels scripted by Tony Lee ("Dr. Who"),stunningly illustrated by Staz Johnson ("2000AD") and with covers by industry heavyweight Bill Sienkiewicz for Z2 Comics, which will be released as 12 quarterly issues that will be collated into three annual graphic novels, with the first coming at the end of 2024.

"The Mandrake Project" has become a global smash hit, with huge chart success already announced across Europe and further major worldwide chart positions to follow.

In Germany and Sweden, Bruce has topped the album charts, while in the U.K. the album has entered the official album chart at No. 3, just behind Liam Gallagher and John Squire at No. 1, and narrowly pipped to the No. 2 spot by Rod Stewart and Jools Holland with a last-minute Mother's Day surge of sales.

Elsewhere, the album is already a Top 10 success in many European countries' national charts, including Finland, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands and France. And in Latin America's iTunes charts, "The Mandrake Project" is Top 10 in both Brazil and Mexico.

#1 In Germany and Sweden

#2 In Finland and Switzerland

#3 In U.K.

#4 In Brazil

#5 In Belgium and Italy

#6 In Netherlands

#10 In France and Mexico

"The Mandrake Project" is Dickinson's seventh solo album and is released via BMG worldwide on multiple formats.

Prior to the new LP's release, Bruce's highest-charting album in the U.K. was his 1990 debut, "Tattooed Millionaire", which landed at No. 14.

Last month, Bruce revealed the addition of two new guitarists to his solo touring band. Swedish-born guitarist, songwriter and multi-platinum-credited producer Philip Näslund and Swiss session and touring guitarist Chris Declercq (who incidentally played on Dickinson's current single, "Rain On The Graves") will accompany previously announced members Moreno, Mistheria and Tanya O'Callaghan (bass). Roy Z will not be part of the touring lineup.

The first chance to see the six-piece live will now be at The Observatory in Orange County, California on April 15.

Roy played guitar on Dickinson's 1994 album "Balls To Picasso" and went on to produce, co-write and perform multiple instruments on Bruce's subsequent three solo albums, "Accident At Birth" (1997),"The Chemical Wedding" (1998) and "Tyranny Of Souls" (2005).

O'Callaghan is an Irish musician who joined WHITESNAKE in 2021 and toured with the David Coverdale-fronted outfit the following year. She also hit the road with Dickinson last year as part of a performance of Jon Lord's "Concerto For Group And Orchestra" on nearly a dozen dates in Europe and South America.

Californian drummer Moreno previously played on "Tyranny Of Souls" and has worked with BODY COUNT, Jizzy Pearl, Dizzy Reed and Steve Stevens, among others.

Italian keyboard wizard Mistheria has collaborated with an array of artists live and in the studio, including Rob Rock, Mike Portnoy, Jeff Scott Soto and Joel Hoekstra.

Dickinson made his recording debut with IRON MAIDEN on the "Number Of The Beast" album in 1982. He quit the band in 1993 in order to pursue his solo career and was replaced by Blaze Bayley, who had previously been the lead singer of the metal band WOLFSBANE. After releasing two traditional metal albums with former MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith, Dickinson rejoined the band in 1999 along with Smith.