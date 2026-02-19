BRUCE DICKINSON Releases New Versions Of 'Skunkworks' And 'Tattooed Millionaire' In Dolby Atmos

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Bruce Dickinson's third album "Skunkworks", BMG has released it digitally in a brand new Dolby Atmos version, alongside a Dolby Atmos version of Bruce's debut solo album, "Tattooed Millionaire".

These releases follow the critically acclaimed release last year of "More Balls To Picasso", the stunning reworking of Bruce Dickinson's second solo album. Like that record, and the Dolby Atmos version of Bruce's most recent solo album "The Mandrake Project", the new versions of "Skunkworks" and "Tattooed Millionaire" have been newly mixed by Brendan Duffey.

"Skunkworks" is an album that has grown in stature and reverence since its initial release in 1996. Originally produced by NIRVANA producer Jack Endino, it saw Bruce moving into a more experimental and alternative world than his previous solo work, and that of IRON MAIDEN. Recorded as a band project with a new group of musicians, the album not only channeled elements of grunge but also had progressive and psychedelic influences within it. While fans and critics were divided at the time of its release, it is now considered to be one of Bruce Dickinson's most intriguing and exciting bodies of work.

Bruce says of the new Dolby Atmos version of "Skunkworks": "It will blow your socks off. It's a record of which I'm immensely proud. In fact, as the years go by I grow more and more proud of everything that happened on that record. In many ways, it was a bit advanced for its time because we were bringing in all kinds of influences that other people in metal were scared of. It's very emotional and quite dark in places."

Alongside the new version of "Skunkworks", which is available now on all streaming platforms, the brand new Dolby Atmos version of "Tattooed Millionaire" has also been released. That album, Bruce's solo debut in 1990 and released while he was still in IRON MAIDEN, showcased a more straightforward hard-rock sound, produced by Chris Tsangarides. It featured four U.K. Top 40 singles including a cover of the David Bowie composition "All The Young Dudes", made famous by MOTT THE HOOPLE.

Bruce comments: "'Tattooed Millionaire' was kind of the solo album that wasn't. We had two weeks to write it so myself and Janick Gers just had fun and wrote it round his house. Chris Tsangarides did a great job on the production and now with modern technology we can beef it all up and make it BIG in Atmos world! The album sonically sounds really good."

The Dolby Atmos album track listings are as follows:

"Skunkworks"

01. Space Race

02. Back From The Edge

03. Inertia

04. Faith

05. Solar Confinement

06. Dreamstate

07. I Will Not Accept The Truth

08. Inside The Machine

09. Headswitch

10. Meltdown

11. Octavia

12. Innerspace

13. Strange Death In Paradise

"Tattooed Millionaire"

01. Son Of A Gun

02. Tattooed Millionaire

03. Born In '58

04. Hell On Wheels

05. Gypsy Road

06. Dive! Dive! Dive!

07. All The Young Dudes

08. Lickin' The Gun

09. Zulu Lulu

10. No Lies

Dickinson recently spent time at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in Northridge, California putting the finishing touches on the vocals for his upcoming solo album.

Bruce's next LP, which won't arrive before 2027, will be the follow-up to "The Mandrake Project", which came out in March 2024 via BMG.

Bruce and his long-term co-writer and producer Roy "Z" Ramirez recorded "The Mandrake Project" largely at Los Angeles's Doom Room, with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist. The recording lineup for "The Mandrake Project" was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce's previous solo studio album, "Tyranny Of Souls", in 2005.

Joining the IRON MAIDEN singer on "The Mandrake Project Live" tour was his backing band, featuring Dave Moreno (drums),Mistheria (keyboards) and Tanya O'Callaghan (bass),alongside the group's latest additions, Swedish guitarist, songwriter and multi-platinum-credited producer Philip Näslund and Swiss session and touring guitarist Chris Declercq (who played on Dickinson's "Rain On The Graves" single). Roy is not part of the touring lineup.