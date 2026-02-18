VICIOUS RUMORS Parts Ways With Longtime Drummer LARRY HOWE Over His 'Personal Political Ambitions'

Veteran U.S. power metallers VICIOUS RUMORS have announced the departure of their longtime drummer Larry Howe.

Earlier today (Wednesday, February 18),VICIOUS RUMORS shared the following statement via social media: "Important statement: After years of disagreement on the issue, VICIOUS RUMORS will no longer be touring with long time drummer Larry Howe.

"As a band we have never agreed with Larry's personal political ambitions.

"As hard as it is to let an original member go VR can no longer tolerate being punished by association for Larry's personal opinions. They do not reflect the opinion of VICIOUS RUMORS.

"Our message is simple and clear: Unity! and celebrating heavy metal together! This message hasn't changes since VR started in 1979! We wrote songs like 'World Church' to bring people together. That's our message for VICIOUS RUMORS.

"Out of respect to VR, Larry will honor the bands commitment to the U.S. leg of 'The Devil's Asylum Tour'. Just days away from Feb 25th to March 28th.

"We want to thank Larry for all these years of commitment to the band and his incredible musicianship. We'll announce new touring drummer soon.

"Now let's get back to the heavy metal music doing the talking!

"See you VR maniacs on tour in the US and Europe soon. 75 shows starting in one week! Let's go!"

Howe, who joined VICIOUS RUMORS in 1985, refers to himself as a "rock 'n' roll patriot" in his Instagram bio and adds: "God bless America, the best country ever.!"

VICIOUS RUMORS' latest album, "The Devil's Asylum", was released in August 2025 worldwide (except Japan) through SPV/Steamhammer as a CD digipak, LP version, download and stream.

VICIOUS RUMORS guitarist and leader Geoff Thorpe formed the band in 1979. He told The Press Democrat in a 2023 interview that there have been more than 40 different members in the band since its inception.

"One good thing about all of the members is that we have a very good relationship with almost all of them," Thorpe said. "When I need someone to fill in, I've got a lot of people I can call on."

VICIOUS RUMORS has released more than a dozen albums, including three LPs recorded for Atlantic Records in 1990 and 1991, which were reissued as a box set titled "Vicious Rumors: The Atlantic Years" in September 2022.