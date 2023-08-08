BRUCE DICKINSON Teases IRON MAIDEN's Post-POWER TRIP Plans: Fans Will Be 'Happy'

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN have released a video message thanking fans for coming out to see them on the just-completed European leg of "The Future Past Tour".

"The Future Past Tour" features previously unperformed songs from MAIDEN's most recent studio album, "Senjutsu", along with a focus on 1986's "Somewhere In Time" LP, plus other classic cuts.

In the three-minute video message, which can be seen below, singer Bruce Dickinson stated: "We're just coming to the end of the first 35 shows, something like that. And we're having a little, a little break, not too much. And then we've got three Canadian shows [in late September and early October], which will be great to go on a little run around Western Canada. And then we go out to the desert for Power Trip [festival in Indio, California]."

As for MAIDEN's post-Power Trip plans, Bruce said cryptically: "Something else will happen. I can't tell you what. But you'll be happy."

The European leg of "The Future Past Tour" saw MAIDEN play a 15-song set that included "Days Of Future Past", "The Time Machine", "Death Of The Celts" and "Hell On Earth" from "Senjutsu", along with "Alexander The Great" from "Somewhere In Time".

"Senjutsu" came out in September 2021. It marked MAIDEN's second consecutive double album behind 2015's "The Book Of Souls" which is the longest MAIDEN album, with a running time of 92 minutes.

IRON MAIDEN's first album in six years, "Senjutsu" was recorded in 2019 in Paris with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by bassist Steve Harris. It features three tracks whose running time exceeds 10 minutes each.

For "Senjutsu" — loosely translated as "tactics and strategy" — the band once again enlisted the services of Mark Wilkinson to create the spectacular Samurai-themed cover artwork, based on an idea by Harris.

"Senjutsu" bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, charting higher than even the band's early classics like "Powerslave" and "The Number Of The Beast". Nearly 90 percent of the LP's 64,000 equivalent album units earned came from pure album sales. The critically acclaimed double album debuted one place higher than 2015's "The Book Of Souls" and 2010's "The Final Frontier", which both peaked at No. 4.

"Senjutsu" was MAIDEN's 13th album to top in the Top 40 in the U.S.