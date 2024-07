BRUJERIA's CIRIACO 'PINCHE PEACH' QUEZADA Dead At 57

Longtime BRUJERIA vocalist and samplist Ciriaco "Pinche Peach" Quezada has died at the age of 57.

Earlier today (Thursday, July 18),BRUJERIA's leader Juan Brujo released the following statement via social media: "I never thought I would have to do something like this. This is not easy for me. So here I am with very heart breaking news. This news hurts more then anything else Ive ever announced here before...

"Pinche Peach of BRUJERIA passed away last night from serious heart complications.

"As a long term member of BRUJERIA he was the unmasked face of BRUJERIA! He was the 'star' of all our song videos. Videos like 'La Migra' to 'El Patron del Reventon'.

"The band and I will miss you dearly. We love you and loved working with you! You will not ever be forgotten!! He was my best friend, my bro, my bandmate, and my cousin."

BRUJERIA released its fifth full-length album, "Esto Es Brujeria", last September via Nuclear Blast Records.

In a 2015 interview with The Moshville Times, Brujo said that BRUJERIA was never meant to be a touring band. "We only ever meant to make some records. What it was, was back in L.A. in 1989, there was a metal scene which included grind and hardcore stuff. There was a band called TERRORIZER, and they wouldn't let them play in the normal clubs so they'd play in backyards in the Mexican parts of town. We would go — in the backyard of someone's house — and none of the fans there watching the show spoke English. All these Mexicans — there are a lot of Mexicans in L.A., so we just thought, 'We have to start a band that sings in Spanish. Give them what they want.'

"There were issues with some of the guys — 'I've got a contract with my other band,' 'I might be on the road' — but we were only ever going to make music; we were never going to tour it. Just make music in Spanish and see how it went. We did the first record in a day at the studio. We had nothing written; we had no drummer… we just showed up. Someone who'd never played drums in their lives was playing drums. We recorded four songs and when we left, we gave a copy to a Mexican kid and a white guy — one of those hardcore dudes, just someone who didn't speak Spanish. The next day we met the hardcore guy again and he had a patch on his arm. He'd got a BRUJERIA tattoo. He wanted to be the first guy with a BRUJERIA tattoo. The day after we recorded the songs. The Mexican guy — he didn't speak any English — we saw him a couple of days later and he'd memorized all the words. I mean, they're really [makes harsh vocal noises] but he'd listened to them about a thousand times and worked them all out. He was singing them to us there and that's when we thought, 'This thing is gonna work.'"

BRUJERIA's most recent lineup also included Jessica Pimentel, the American actress best known for her role as Maria Ruiz on the Netflix original series "Orange Is The New Black".

