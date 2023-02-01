BRYAN ADAMS And JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS Announce Spring/Summer 2023 U.S. Tour

Famed musician and singer-songwriter Bryan Adams announced his 2023 "So Happy It Hurts" tour with iconic group JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS on last night's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". Produced by Live Nation, the notable run will hit 26 cities across the U.S. this summer, with stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Boston, Tampa, Denver, Phoenix, San Francisco, and more. The tour kicks off on Tuesday, June 6 in Baltimore at CFG Bank Arena and wraps on Thursday, August 3 in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena.

The upcoming tour is in support of Adams's 15th studio album, "So Happy It Hurts", which was released on March 11, 2022 via BMG. "So Happy It Hurts" is also nominated for "Best Rock Performance" at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards, taking place this Sunday, February 5.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 12 noon local time. Check your local event listings on ticketmaster.com for more information.

"So Happy It Hurts" 2023 tour dates

Jun. 06 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Jun. 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Jun. 09 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden

Jun. 10 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Jun. 11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena *

Jun. 13 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Jun. 14 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Jun. 15 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Jun. 17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Jun. 18 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Jun. 20 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live *

Jun. 21 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Jun. 28 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Jun. 29 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Jul. 01 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Jul. 02 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Jul. 03 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Jul. 06 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Jul. 07 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

Jul. 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Jul. 26 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Jul. 28 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

Jul. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Jul. 30 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Aug. 02 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Aug. 03 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

* Non-Live Nation date

Adams has the reputation of being one of the most exciting live musicians in the world. His energetic vocals and stage presence have proven to entertain for over 40 years. His songwriting has garnered him numerous awards and accolades, including three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations and a Grammy Award and 20 Juno Awards.

Adams is a Canadian singer/songwriter who will be playing the USA, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, and more, all in 2023.