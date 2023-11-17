BUCKCHERRY Releases New Holiday Song 'Tell 'Em It's Christmas'

California rockers BUCKCHERRY have released a new holiday song called "Tell 'Em It's Christmas". The official lyric video for the track can be seen below.

In a message accompanying "Tell 'Em It's Christmas"'s release, BUCKCHERRY said: "DECK THE HALLS AND LIGHT THE LIGHTS! So excited to kick off the holiday season with our new track, 'Tell 'Em It's Christmas', available everywhere NOW!!

"Ready to feel the spirit of the season BUCKCHERRY style?"

BUCKCHERRY previously released another holiday song, "Christmas Is Here", back in 2010. At the time of that track's release, BUCKCHERRY said in a statement: "We have been wanting to write an original Christmas song for some time and never had opportunity until now.

"'Christmas Is Here' got started with a simple melody in the spirit of traditional Christmas songs, then Josh [Todd, BUCKCHERRY singer] took the melody to Keith [Nelson, then-BUCKCHERRY guitarist] who came up with the music and it came together very quickly, with all five of us jamming up at the Bastard Ranch where 'All Night Long' was made. Like everything BUCKCHERRY, we hope it puts a smile on your face. Merry Christmas."

BUCKCHERRY's latest album, "Vol. 10", came out in June. The 11-song LP features 10 new BUCKCHERRY originals and, as a bonus track, a cover of the Bryan Adams classic "Summer Of 69". The album was produced by Marti Frederiksen and recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville. The album was released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan, and by Earache Records for the rest of the world.

Frederiksen previously produced 2021's "Hellbound" as well as BUCKCHERRY's fourth album, "Black Butterfly", and co-wrote "Sorry", among other songs, with the band.

In the summer of 2020, BUCKCHERRY recruited JETBOY's Billy Rowe as its new guitarist. He joined the group as the replacement for Kevin Roentgen, who left BUCKCHERRY in July of that year.

In 2019, BUCKCHERRY enlisted Francis Ruiz as its new drummer. He joined the group as the replacement for Sean Winchester, who exited BUCKCHERRY after laying down the drum tracks on "Warpaint".

BUCKCHERRY burst on to the scene in 1999 with its now-classic self-titled debut album. Hit singles "Lit Up", "For The Movies", "Dead Again" and "Check Your Head" brought the celebration back to the party scene, recalling the gritty glam impact of MÖTLEY CRÜE but with a Gen X-demanded, modern self-awareness . Later albums continued to develop their reputation for volatile, mercurial themes and infectious hooks; such singles as "Crazy Bitch", "Everything", "Too Drunk" and "All Night Long" became screaming choruses for fans across the world. With their irreverent and bawdy lyrics, delivered with Todd's whisky weathered vocals, paired with filthy guitar riffs and high-energy, throbbing bass lines, BUCKCHERRY has sustained a hard-earned reputation as a not-to-be-missed live presence with regular touring schedules alongside such legends as MÖTLEY CRÜE and PAPA ROACH.