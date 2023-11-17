JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS Share Music Video For 'Whiskey Goes Good'

Legendary Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers and trailblazers JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS have shared the official music video for the song "Whiskey Goes Good". The track is taken from the band's latest digital EP, "Mindsets", which came out in June on Jett's longtime independent record label Blackheart Records. Featuring six brand new songs, including the single "If You're Blue", the EP was produced by Jett, Kenny Laguna and Thom Panunzio, and executive produced by Carianne Brinkman. "Mindsets" marked the first new music release for the band since their first-ever acoustic album "Changeup", which came out in March 2022.

"Mindsets" is a perfect blend of punk and rock and roll that feels timeless and immediate at once, serving as a reminder of what JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS are all about. Each of the six new tracks on the EP features its own spin on the band's signature tight instrumentation and heavy guitar riffs, effortlessly pairing with Jett's vocals that remain full of attitude and urgency. Both a voice and force to be reckoned with, Jett continues to deliver a sound of conviction and energy.

"If You're Blue", both the EP's single and first track, sets the tone for the full collection through the band's signature crunchy, distortion-forward guitar, hooky chorus, and Jett's powerful, snarling vocals.

Jett said: "The last several years have been tough ones on the whole world. These songs reflect the various 'mindsets' needed to make it through the day, the week, the year, or the next minute. It's a way to feel more connected to that big, beautiful, scary world out there, and in your head. THE BLACKHEARTS and I had an incredible experience writing, rehearsing, and recording these songs. Dougie Needles, our guitar player, created great songs from which we built out the EP."

The release of "Mindsets" came ahead of JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS' summer tour alongside Bryan Adams.

"Mindsets" track listing:

01. If You're Blue*

02. Whiskey Goes Good**

03. Shooting Into Space*

04. Rearview Mirror*

05. Before The Dawn*

06. (Make the Music Go) Boom*

* Written by Joan Jett and Dougie Needles

** Written by Dougie Needles

Jett grew up during a time when rock and roll was off limits to girls and women, but as a teenager, she promptly blew the door to the boys' club right off its hinges. After forming her band THE BLACKHEARTS in 1979, with whom Jett has become a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, she has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation", "I Love Rock 'N' Roll", "I Hate Myself For Loving You" and "Crimson And Clover". With a career that has spanned music, film, television, Broadway, and humanitarianism, Jett remains a potent force and inspiration to generations of fans worldwide. As a producer, she has overseen seminal albums by BIKINI KILL and THE GERMS' L.A. punk masterpiece "GI".

Jett and Kenny Laguna (her longtime producer and music partner) co-founded Blackheart Records from the trunk of Kenny's Cadillac after rejections from no less than 23 labels. 40 years later, Blackheart is a thriving entertainment company producing music, film and television, and continues to champion emerging bands.

JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS continue touring the globe with headlining shows alongside fellow rock legends like THE WHO, GREEN DAY, HEART and FOO FIGHTERS.

"Bad Reputation", a documentary about Jett's life, premiered to critical acclaim at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez (courtesy of Full Coverage Communications)