BUCKCHERRY Releases Official Live Video For 'Blackout' From 'Roar Like Thunder' Album

California rockers BUCKCHERRY have released the official live video for "Blackout", filmed in July 2025 at the Rock The Mountains festival in Cumberland, Maryland. The clip, which was shot and edited by Chris Aleshire, can be seen below.

"Blackout" is taken from BUCKCHERRY's latest album, "Roar Like Thunder", which was released in June 2025 via Round Hill Records in North America, Sony Music in Japan and Earache Records elsewhere globally. As with 2023's "Vol. 10" and 2021's "Hellbound", "Roar Like Thunder" was recorded in Nashville at Sienna Studios and helmed by producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others. All 10 tracks were written by BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd, guitarist Stevie Dacanay (a.k.a. Stevie D.) and Frederiksen.

BUCKCHERRY recently announced the final dates of its "Roar Like Thunder" tour for 2026. Amongst the highlights are nine shows with BLACK STONE CHERRY and Tyler Bryant. The dates begin with an appearance at the Rockin' The Island festival in Welch, Minnesota supporting STONE TEMPLE PILOTS. The run also includes a date at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater in Beaver Dam, Kentucky supporting Bret Michaels and the band's annual appearance at the legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip during Sturgis Bike Week. After the nine shows with BLACK STONE CHERRY, the band will appear at the Rocklahoma festival in Pryor, Oklahoma and then the run will end with a date at The Vanguard in Orlando, Florida. The band will close out the year supporting the SCORPIONS on their eight-show residency in Las Vegas, Nevada from September 17 through October 3.

The second leg of BUCKCHERRY's summer 2026 tour will commence on June 26 in West Fargo, North Dakota and end on July 25 in Pueblo, Colorado. These dates include a July 2 stop at the annual Milwaukee, Wisconsin festival Summerfest and a one-off Canadian date on July 12 at the Rockin' Thunder festival in Edmonton, opening for CREED.

Todd remains the only original member in BUCKCHERRY's current lineup, which also includes Dacanay (guitar, backing vocals),Billy Rowe (guitar, backing vocals),Kelly LeMieux (bass) and Francis Ruiz (drums).

Dacanay has been a defining force in BUCKCHERRY since joining the band during its 2005 revival. After BUCKCHERRY's brief hiatus in the early 2000s, the reformed lineup, led by Stevie and Josh, breathed new life into the band's hard rock roots. Stevie's guitar work helped shape BUCKCHERRY's comeback album "15", which launched hits like "Crazy Bitch" and "Sorry", and re-established the group as a mainstay in the modern rock world.