Watch: GODSMACK Performs To 700,000 People At Poland's POL'AND'ROCK FESTIVAL

GODSMACK headlined the 32nd edition of the Pol'and'Rock Festival, formerly known as Woodstock Festival Poland, on Thursday, July 30 in Czaplinek, Poland. The massive open-air event is completely free to attend and features multiple stages of rock, punk, metal, and folk music alongside free camping.

On Friday (July 31),GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna took to his social media to share a video message in which he said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I had to tell you guys about this show that we did last night. And although all of Europe has been really lighting up for us, and we're so happy about that because we've been doing a lot of work out here, and they are showing up by the thousands in every country, and all these countries have been great. Athens, Serbia, Bulgaria, top-notch everywhere we've played. But last night, we did a show in Poland at the Pol'and'Rock fest, and we headlined this festival that drew seven hundred thousand people. That's a real fucking number. You can look it up. And, yeah, so pretty surreal. Not even sure it even happened, but it did. And I just gotta say, holy fucking shit. I've never seen anything like that in my life. Insanity."

Erna continued: "The most heartfelt part about this for me is when I was speaking to the promoter and the owner of the festival, he was telling me how this whole thing started, and he visited some children's hospitals, and these kids were on the floor. They didn't even have furniture, and he kind of got together with everybody, and he just said, 'You know what? As a community, we can't allow this to happen. It's not who we are as people. It's not who we are as a country.' And he started reaching out to all these sponsorships. So this entire festival every year that draws more than a half a million people is completely free to the fans, and a hundred percent of the proceeds above that goes to all the children's hospitals. I don't know if it gets any more honorable than that for me."

Sully added: "So I just wanna say props to the Pol'and'Rock fest and Jurek [Taborowski] for doing such an amazing job. This is a top-notch festival, and I could not believe how big this was. It was two and a half miles deep, the audience. And I'm only saying this because I've never fucking seen anything like that in my life, and I'm pretty sure I never will again in my career. So I hope this sets a standard to the other promoters out there and helps teach them how this doesn't always have to be about money and huge profit. Sometimes it's about the communities getting together, doing the right thing and sharing this beautiful gift of music that we have to share with all these people. And when you do it right, they show up in the hundreds of thousands. Even Woodstock back in '99 was two hundred and fifty thousand people. I thought that was gonna be the biggest crowd we ever played in front of — until last night."

Professionally filmed video of GODSMACK's performance at the 2026 Pol'and'Rock Festival — uploaded by KręciołaTV on YouTube — can be seen below.

Pol'and'Rock Festival, created by Jerzy Owsiak, has become a symbol of community, music, and humanitarian commitment. What began as a thank-you to volunteers has grown into one of Europe's largest open-air music events, attracting hundreds of thousands each summer to the airfield in Czaplinek.

Owsiak founded Pol'and'Rock Festival in 1995, one year after attending the Woodstock '94 festival in upstate New York. He was reportedly blown away by the experience and returned to his native Poland, determined to recreate the same kind of event and vibe.

GODSMACK's current lineup consists of vocalist/guitarist Sully Erna, bassist Robbie Merrill, guitarist Sam Koltun and former DREAM THEATER drummer Mike Mangini.

Mangini made his live debut with GODSMACK on June 12 at the Morton Amphitheater in Riverside, Missouri following the abrupt departure of Wade Murff. Wade stepped into GODSMACK in early May as the replacement for longtime GODSMACK drummer Shannon Larkin, who quit the band in late 2024, along with guitarist Tony Rombola, because they didn't want to tour anymore.

Murff joined GODSMACK this past spring and played more than a dozen shows with the group between May 8 at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida and May 30 in Houston, Texas.