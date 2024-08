BUCKCHERRY's Eleventh Album Will Arrive 'Probably' Before Summer 2025

In a new interview with the "Everblack" podcast, BUCKCHERRY frontman Josh Todd spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to the band's 2023 album "Vol. 10". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We already got record eleven written. We have a few more songs that we've gotta… We're about three songs short, and we'll get that done. And we're gonna record in November. And we'll have our eleventh record out next year sometime, probably before the summer."

"Vol. 10" came out in June 2023. The 11-song LP featured 10 new BUCKCHERRY originals and, as a bonus track, a cover of the Bryan Adams classic "Summer Of 69". The album was produced by Marti Frederiksen and recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville. The album was released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan, and by Earache Records for the rest of the world.

Frederiksen previously produced 2021's "Hellbound" as well as BUCKCHERRY's fourth album, "Black Butterfly", and co-wrote "Sorry", among other songs, with the band.

Last November, BUCKCHERRY released a new holiday song called "Tell 'Em It's Christmas".

BUCKCHERRY previously released another holiday song, "Christmas Is Here", back in 2010.

In the summer of 2020, BUCKCHERRY recruited JETBOY's Billy Rowe as its new guitarist. He joined the group as the replacement for Kevin Roentgen, who left BUCKCHERRY in July of that year.

In 2019, BUCKCHERRY enlisted Francis Ruiz as its new drummer. He joined the group as the replacement for Sean Winchester, who exited BUCKCHERRY after laying down the drum tracks on "Warpaint".