  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD Explains Why 'Big Gigs Are Easier To Do Than Smaller, More Intimate Gigs'

January 31, 2024

In a new interview with Neil Jones of TotalRock, BUCKCHERRY frontman Josh Todd was asked if performing live is "where it's at" for him and his bandmates. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, if you wanna make a living at this, for sure, you've gotta get out there and pound on the pavement. Thank God, we kind of based our reputation on our live show, 'cause we can still go out there and do this. I'm very grateful for that. I still really enjoy performing.

"I've said this on other interviews, but I'm just feeling really comfortable," he continued. "It took me all this time to feel really comfortable where I'm at in every aspect of the music game. So, yeah, I'm just really enjoying it."

Asked if he still gets the "nerves" before some of the bigger concerts that BUCKCHERRY plays, Josh said: "I get the nerves every night. Yeah, actually, big gigs are easier to do than smaller, more intimate gigs — for me — because, when you're at a big event and it's sold out, you've got that energy on your side, but when you're in a smaller place, a more intimate venue, you feel like you have to work a little harder. But it's all a lot of fun for us. We've played every size you can think of, and we just have the same mentality. We really just wanna be the best that we can be that night."

This past November, BUCKCHERRY released a new holiday song called "Tell 'Em It's Christmas".

BUCKCHERRY previously released another holiday song, "Christmas Is Here", back in 2010.

BUCKCHERRY's latest album, "Vol. 10", came out in June 2023. The 11-song LP features 10 new BUCKCHERRY originals and, as a bonus track, a cover of the Bryan Adams classic "Summer Of 69". The album was produced by Marti Frederiksen and recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville. The album was released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan, and by Earache Records for the rest of the world.

Frederiksen previously produced 2021's "Hellbound" as well as BUCKCHERRY's fourth album, "Black Butterfly", and co-wrote "Sorry", among other songs, with the band.

In the summer of 2020, BUCKCHERRY recruited JETBOY's Billy Rowe as its new guitarist. He joined the group as the replacement for Kevin Roentgen, who left BUCKCHERRY in July of that year.

In 2019, BUCKCHERRY enlisted Francis Ruiz as its new drummer. He joined the group as the replacement for Sean Winchester, who exited BUCKCHERRY after laying down the drum tracks on "Warpaint".

Find more on Buckcherry
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).