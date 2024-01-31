BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD Explains Why 'Big Gigs Are Easier To Do Than Smaller, More Intimate Gigs'

In a new interview with Neil Jones of TotalRock, BUCKCHERRY frontman Josh Todd was asked if performing live is "where it's at" for him and his bandmates. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, if you wanna make a living at this, for sure, you've gotta get out there and pound on the pavement. Thank God, we kind of based our reputation on our live show, 'cause we can still go out there and do this. I'm very grateful for that. I still really enjoy performing.

"I've said this on other interviews, but I'm just feeling really comfortable," he continued. "It took me all this time to feel really comfortable where I'm at in every aspect of the music game. So, yeah, I'm just really enjoying it."

Asked if he still gets the "nerves" before some of the bigger concerts that BUCKCHERRY plays, Josh said: "I get the nerves every night. Yeah, actually, big gigs are easier to do than smaller, more intimate gigs — for me — because, when you're at a big event and it's sold out, you've got that energy on your side, but when you're in a smaller place, a more intimate venue, you feel like you have to work a little harder. But it's all a lot of fun for us. We've played every size you can think of, and we just have the same mentality. We really just wanna be the best that we can be that night."

This past November, BUCKCHERRY released a new holiday song called "Tell 'Em It's Christmas".

BUCKCHERRY previously released another holiday song, "Christmas Is Here", back in 2010.

BUCKCHERRY's latest album, "Vol. 10", came out in June 2023. The 11-song LP features 10 new BUCKCHERRY originals and, as a bonus track, a cover of the Bryan Adams classic "Summer Of 69". The album was produced by Marti Frederiksen and recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville. The album was released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan, and by Earache Records for the rest of the world.

Frederiksen previously produced 2021's "Hellbound" as well as BUCKCHERRY's fourth album, "Black Butterfly", and co-wrote "Sorry", among other songs, with the band.

In the summer of 2020, BUCKCHERRY recruited JETBOY's Billy Rowe as its new guitarist. He joined the group as the replacement for Kevin Roentgen, who left BUCKCHERRY in July of that year.

In 2019, BUCKCHERRY enlisted Francis Ruiz as its new drummer. He joined the group as the replacement for Sean Winchester, who exited BUCKCHERRY after laying down the drum tracks on "Warpaint".