BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE To Begin Recording Eighth Album In February 2026

In a new interview with Igor Miranda of Rolling Stone Brasil, Matt Tuck, frontman of Welsh metallers BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's upcoming eighth album. He said: "The album is still in the writing and the pre-production phase. I think January 5th, we've got to get back in to finish that, and I think around the 1st of February, we've set aside the time to actually track the album for real."

He continued: "It's taken us a bit longer than we anticipated, but a lot of things have come up very last minute, but that's okay. I've got my guitar here [at the hotel room during BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's Latin American tour], we've got laptops here, we're cracking on in the hotel and having fun and being creative. Hopefully we'll have new music out around April, May time; that's what we're aiming for."

Regarding the musical direction of the new BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE material, Matt said: "If I had to describe what the album feels like, it's a cross between the last album [2021's 'Bullet For My Valentine'], [2010's] 'Fever' and [2005's] 'The Poison'. It really feels like it's a mash-up of all those really big moments for our band. And it's not something we've tried to do: that's just how this writing process has been. We've just kind of just gone with it. I think genuinely this album is going to appeal to a lot of people. I think it's got all the right ingredients that people have loved about BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE. Could it be the most definitive BULLET record yet? Possibly, yeah. We're excited."

At this year's Download festival at Leicestershire, United Kingdom's Donington Park, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE guitarist Michael "Padge" Paget spoke to Neil Jones of TotalRock about the band's decision to cut its "The Poisoned Ascendancy" tour with TRIVIUM short in order to focus on making a new album. He said: "Yeah, unfortunately, there's just not enough time. We started writing the [new BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE] album back last year, demos and stuff, which is going really, really well. To finish writing now and record by the end of the year, due to us touring what we've done so far, and then this summer run, to continue writing and finish up all the demos, then record in the studio, then process it to get new music and the album out by next year, we just don't have time. And time seems to be going so fast, so we just had to make our decision to focus on one thing or the other. And the album came first. So we chose the album, and we're gonna get stuck into that now… And hopefully there'll be new music out early next year and the album in the summer sometime."

Regarding the musical direction of the new BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE material, Paget said: "It's gonna be super heavy. We mess around with some crazy tuning on this one, something we haven't done before. So it's gonna be really interesting and fresh for the fans — and us. I think [we have a song in] drop G [tuning]. But, yeah, all of the usual BULLET trademarks are there. It's in our DNA, so hooks, the vocal melodies, the huge choruses, big guitars, all the standard stuff's gonna be there, but definitely different to what we've ever done before."

Michael went on to say that he and his BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE bandmates want to break some new ground on their upcoming eighth album. "We've always said we never wanna make the same album twice," he explained. "One, I think it's cop-out because we've already done it. We'll never do what 'The Poison' did for a debut album. And we like to keep it fresh for ourselves and challenge ourselves, make it interesting for the fans.

"Music changes over time, and there's classic metal, there's metalcore, there's modern metal, there's contemporary metal, this new wave of modern metal as well now coming out," he added. "So we've gotta keep up with the curve and do our thing, but our way. So, so it's gonna be interesting, but I think people are really gonna love it. It's gonna be awesome."

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE spent the first half of 2025 celebrating the 20th anniversary of its debut album, "The Poison", on tours of Europe and North America.

Released in 2005, "The Poison" propelled BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE to unimaginable heights. That year saw the Welsh metallers graduate from supporting FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND on their U.K. run in the summer, to ending the year headlining the very same venues just months later. Dropping in October 2005, "The Poison" hit number 21 in the U.K. album charts, becoming a late contender in end of year polls, placing at number seven on Kerrang!'s "Albums Of The Year" list, and since achieving gold status.

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE and TRIVIUM were on the road together earlier this year to celebrate the joint 20th anniversaries of their respective albums "The Poison" and "Ascendancy".

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE released the deluxe version of its latest, self-titled album in August 2022 via Spinefarm/Search & Destroy. This extended release featured four brand new tracks, plus "Stitches", a song previously only available as a Japanese exclusive. Following the CD and digital releases, a vinyl pressing launched in November 2022.

Thanks to Igor Miranda of Rolling Stone Brasil for providing the original English-language quotes used in this article.