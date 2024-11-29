BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's MATT TUCK And MICHAEL 'PADGE' PAGET: Official 'The Poison' Track-By-Track Breakdown

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's Matt Tuck (vocals, guitar) and Michael "Padge" Paget (guitar) recently sat down for an official track-by-track breakdown of the band's debut album, "The Poison", which is celebrating its 20th anniversary next year. Check out the video below.

In October 2005, British metal mainstays BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE laid solid foundations with their epochal debut album, "The Poison". An unparalleled and enduring career has since followed, and in doing so the group changed the landscape and supercharged the trajectory of alternative music. 2005 saw the Welsh metallers graduate from supporting FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND on their U.K. run in the summer to ending the year headlining the very same venues just months later. That meteoric rise saw the album hit number 21 in the U.K. album charts, becoming a late contender in end of year polls, placing at number seven on Kerrang!'s "Albums Of The Year" list, and since achieving gold status. An album still boasting enduring impact, Metal Hammer listed the album in the top 25 in their recent "The Greatest Metal Albums Of The Century."

"I honestly can't believe it's been 20 years since the release of 'The Poison', and what an incredible 20 years it's been," said Tuck. "I feel so proud of what we've achieved as a band in the last two decades and it all started with that debut album. 'The Poison' is such an important part of our lives musically and personally and we know the massive impact it had on the metal world on a global level."

To celebrate the album's two decades, "The Poison" has been remastered for vinyl and is set to be released on a set of limited and exclusive products. A bespoke and super deluxe box set hosts the complete collector's edition of the album. Housed in a tailored lift-off lid box set, four-LP vinyl discs present the original deluxe album track listing, the "Hand Of Blood" EP, all bonus material, and for the first time on vinyl the band's 2006 "Live At Brixton" performance. Alongside the music, the boxset contains new artwork, with an extensive and premium coffee table style book, a four-piece print set, a fold out poster, an enamel pin badge, a bandana, and a replica AAA laminate pass. A deluxe double CD also hosts the entire extended music collection and comes with artwork booklet, housed in a premium hardbound book. The core album tracks also come on a transparent red LP and a Zoetrope version which displays the new album artwork animations when played on a turntable.

Track listings:

Box set

LP1

A

01. Intro (featuring APOCALYPTICA)

02. Her Voice Resides

03. 4 Words (To Choke Upon)

04. Tears Don't Fall

05. Suffocating Under Words Of Sorrow (What Can I Do)

06. Hit The Floor

07. All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)

B

01. Hand Of Blood

02. Room 409

03. The Poison

04. 10 Years Today

05. Cries In Vain

06. The End

LP2 - "The Poison" Bonus Material

C

01. Spit You Out

02. Curses

03. Seven Days

04. My Fist Your Mouth Her Scars

D

01. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

02. Tears Don't Fall (acoustic)

LP3 - "Hand Of Blood" EP

E

01. 4 Words (To Choke Upon)

02. Hand Of Blood

03. Cries In Vain

F

01. Curses

02. No Control

03. Just Another Star

LP4 - Live at Brixton

G

01. Intro

02. Her Voice Resides

03. 4 Word (To Choke Upon)

04. Suffocating Under Words Of Sorrow (What Can I Do)

05. All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)

06. The Poison

07. Spit You Out

H

01. Cries In Vain

02. Just Another Star

03. Tears Don't Fall

04. No Control

05. Hand Of Blood

06. The End

Standard LP

A

01. Intro (featuring APOCALYPTICA)

02. Her Voice Resides

03. 4 Words (To Choke Upon)

04. Tears Don't Fall

05. Suffocating Under Words Of Sorrow (What Can I Do)

06. Hit The Floor

07. All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)

B

01. Hand Of Blood

02. Room 409

03. The Poison

04. 10 Years Today

05. Cries In Vain

06. The End

2CD

Disc 1 - "The Poison" + Bonus Tracks

01. Intro (featuring APOCALYPTICA)

02. Her Voice Resides

03. 4 Words (To Choke Upon)

04. Tears Don't Fall

05. Suffocating Under Words Of Sorrow (What Can I Do)

06. Hit The Floor

07. All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)

08. Hand Of Blood

09. Room 409

10. The Poison

11. 10 Years Today

12. Cries In Vain

13. The End

14. Spit You Out

15. Curses (bonus material)

16. Seven Days (bonus material)

17. My Fist Your Mouth Her Scars (bonus material)

18. Welcome Home Sanitarium (bonus material)

19. Tears Don't Fall (Acoustic) (bonus material)

Disc 2 - Live at Brixton

01. Intro

02. Her Voice Resides

03. 4 Word (To Choke Upon)

04. Suffocating Under Words Of Sorrow

05. All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)

06. The Poison

07. Spit You Out

08. Cries In Vain

09. Just Another Star

10. Tears Don't Fall

11. No Control

12. Hand Of Blood

13. The End

Digital

1

01. Intro (featuring APOCALYPTICA)

02. Her Voice Resides

03. 4 Words (To Choke Upon)

04. Tears Don't Fall

05. Suffocating Under Words Of Sorrow (What Can I Do)

06. Hit The Floor

07. All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)

08. Hand Of Blood

09. Room 409

10. The Poison

11. 10 Years Today

12. Cries In Vain

13. The End

2

01. Spit You Out

02. Curses

03. Seven Days (album version)

04. My Fist Your Mouth Her Scars (album version)

05. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

06. Tears Don't Fall (acoustic)

07. No Control

08. Just Another Star

3

01. Intro

02. Her Voice Resides

03. 4 Word (To Choke Upon)

04. Suffocating Under Words Of Sorrow

05. All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)

06. The Poison

07. Spit You Out

08. Cries In Vain

09. Just Another Star

10. Tears Don't Fall

11. No Control

12. Hand Of Blood

13. The End

Alongside the album's anniversary campaign, and following much online speculation, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE confirmed a huge arena tour in conjunction with genre mates and the comparably revered TRIVIUM. The tour begins in the U.K., before spreading out into mainland Europe.