BURNING WITCHES Drummer Has Thousands Of Cooking Ingredients In Her House

BURNING WITCHES drummer Lala Frischknecht went on "Side Jams with Bryan Reesman"to discuss her love for cooking food from all across the globe. The drummer, raised in the Philippines and currently living in Switzerland, has toured across the U.S. and Europe so she has been exposed to a lot of different cuisine.

"If you look in my kitchen, I have thousands of ingredients here," she told "Side Jams". "Every person who comes to our place likes cooking, and I will introduce my kitchen. 'Oh my god, Lala, you're so crazy. How can you use all of these things?'"

Side Jams: What kind of dishes do you like to cook?

Lala: "It depends what kind of food I want to eat the next day. For example, tomorrow will be Thai food, the next day will be Korean food. And then Japanese food, Filipino food, pasta, German food, anything. Me and my husband don't go to restaurants that much. Because if we go to a restaurant, it's supposed to be the food that I cannot cook at home. Whenever we go to a restaurant, if I liked the food and it tasted very well, I'm just wondering what they put in there and apply it at home. Then I will do it at least 10 times until I perfect it."

Side Jams: Are there any favorite restaurants you have around the world?

Lala: "In America, we were eating some nice shrimp [at] a famous place, kind of like a Forrest Gump thing."

Side Jams: The Bubba Gump Shrimp Company.

Lala: "That's really good. We like to go to Waffle House. Best breakfast ever!"

Side Jams: Do you cook for yourself a lot on tours, or do you have a certain diet you try to stick to?

Lala: "No, I just eat whatever I want. And during the tour you're so busy. You have to think about many things – stage preparation, drum settings and everything — so sometimes I cannot eat much during the tour. That's why I lose weight — easily 5 kilos [11 pounds]. But I like it. It's not much effort to lose weight. The food, of course, it's really delicious. But if you're used to your own food and cooking at home all the time, two or three times a day, you will miss it. You will miss this authenticity of the home cooked meal."

Side Jams: What is the favorite dish that your bandmates like you to cook for them?

Lala: "They really love my fried rice, Chinese fried rice. Everybody's asking for that. And pinoy barbecue. Similar to American barbecue. Pork."

Side Jams: What's the difference between the two?

Lala: "Maybe the ingredients because we use some kind of lemon called kalamansi. You don't have it in America. You use something like vinegar in barbecue, and we use ketchup. And they love it. Usually my bandmates don't eat pork, but when I cook that everybody goes, 'Can I have more?'"

Side Jams: Is there a special ingredient?

Lala: "Ketchup! And soy sauce. And pineapple juice, Sprite, and a little bit of sugar, garlic."

Side Jams: Is there any type of food you haven't mastered yet that you want to get right?

Lala: "Maybe Mexican food. I want to do it because I'm also making the Lebanese food, shawarma, but I want to try these really nice nachos or tacos."

BURNING WITCHES' fifth studio album, "The Dark Tower", was released on May 5 via Napalm Records.