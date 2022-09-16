BUSH Encourages Uninhibited Love On Latest Single 'Heavy Is The Ocean'

BUSH has released "Heavy Is The Ocean" the second single off their highly anticipated, long-awaited ninth full-length album, "The Art Of Survival", scheduled to drop October 7, 2022 via BMG.

"Heavy Is The Ocean" is a euphoric rock revelation encouraging love and recognizing the bravery behind freely expressing your feelings. As soon as frontman Gavin Rossdale heard the riff, he said: "Oh Lord, this is going to open the record. It really sets the tone and the gravitas of the album. I love the power of the ocean. It's mesmerizing to me. It feeds your soul. The song uses the imagery I love. At this point, I'm chained at the zoo of rock! So, I was, like, 'Fuck it, I'm going to turn that puppy up. This one definitely represents 'The Art Of Survival'."

The track takes a lighter turn compared to their most recent hard-hitting and uncompromising single "More Than Machines", opposing our current government's rule over women's bodies and highlighting the awful destruction of the planet. "More Than Machines" continues its impressive climb up the Active Rock Airplay charts (No. 12 in just five weeks),while "Heavy Is The Ocean" will allow fans a chance to get a taste of the full breath of the album by listening through all streaming platforms.

Both singles set the foundation for what's to come from BUSH's upcoming album "The Art Of Survival". BUSH wrote and recorded what would become "The Art Of Survival" during 2022, reteaming with Erik Ron (PANIC! AT THE DISCO, GODSMACK) who produced "Flowers On A Grave" and the title track for "The Kingdom", and collaborating once again on two tracks with film composer, musician, and producer Tyler Bates ("300", "Guardian Of The Galaxy"). The central theme speaks to both the human spirit's resiliency in the face of trials and tribulations as well as the band's own enduring place as rock outliers.

Rossdale adds: "Instead of being mournful or self-piteous, this is about the success stories of humanity's survival against the odds. People just find a way to push through. We've all obviously suffered in varying degrees. I think the nature of life is the art of survival. Everyone is being tested all of the time, but we find a way. In recent memory, we've made major strides and shown great resilience in the face of war, endless instances of racism, gender politics, a pandemic, and a melting pot of what we've experienced. For me, 'The Art Of Survival' encompasses all of this."

"The Art Of Survival" track listing:

01. Heavy Is The Ocean

02. Slow Me

03. More Than Machines

04. May Your Love Be Pure

05. Shark Bite

06. Human Sand

07. Kiss Me I'm Dead

08. Identity

09. Creatures of the Fire

10. Judas Is A Riot

11. Gunfight

12. 1000 Years

Rossdale recently told Germany's Radio Bob! about the musical direction of the band's upcoming follow-up to 2020's "The Kingdom" album: "I think I had so much fun to make it heavy that I just stayed heavy and stayed with heavy tuning and strong riffs — stuff [that will go over well at] festivals. I just like it to be exciting and really driving. So it's similar to the last one. If you liked the last one, that level of heavy, then it's like that."

Six months ago, Rossdale told Australia's May The Rock Be With You that he had written 18 songs for BUSH's next album. He also said that he tried to keep the musical direction of the new BUSH music similar to that of "The Kingdom". "It's all like that," he said. "I like that. So I've kept it in that vein. That was the launchpad. That was it. I was, like, 'I'm off.' I've got maybe two ballady, two softer songs, slower songs, but they're weird."

He continued: "I've got a studio in my house now and it's been such an amazing time. You have the tools at your fingertips now to make songs and make music. It's just staggering. It's so much fun."

Meanwhile, BUSH's summer tour with BREAKING BENJAMIN and ALICE IN CHAINS remains the rock juggernaut tour of the summer, having already sold well over 300,000 tickets and counting. The trek kicked off on August 10 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake and will conclude on October 8 in Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center.

Photo credit: Thomas Rabsch