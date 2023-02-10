BUSH's GAVIN ROSSDALE Says He Has Secured A Home For His Cooking Show: 'Now It's The Last Piece Of The Financing'

During an appearance on "The Allison Hagendorf Show", the new weekly celebrity-interview video podcast hosted by music journalist, media personality and influencer Allison Hagendorf, BUSH frontman Gavin Rossdale spoke about his upcoming he cooking show. The program, dubbed "E.A.T. With Gavin Rossdale", will feature the musician inviting luminaries, celebrities and other members of the public to his home in the Hollywood Hills, where he will provide them with a dish he prepared himself.

"E.A.T. With Gavin Rossdale", which was announced last year, will see Rossdale and his guests eating, discussing their careers and what makes them tick, and possibly even jamming, depending on the guest. A couple of episodes have already been shot with iconic singer Tom Jones and "30 Rock" and "Late Night With Conan O'Brien" star Jack McBrayer.

"I'm at the last stage of it," Gavin said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "It's really hard to get stuff made; it's really, really hard. And it's been four years. It will come out, and people will like it. And people will be, like, 'Oh, look at it. It's so great.' They won't know that it's been five years of trying to make it, five years of the wrong producers, five years of the wrong showrunners, deals that fell through. Everyone loves it — except commissioning editors. Like if I showed it to you, you'd be, like, 'Oh my God. I'm watching that.' Everyone says, 'I wanna watch that.' We shot two episodes. So we have a home for it, and now it's the last piece of the financing. This is the last stage.

"The hardest thing is to get it going," Rossdale reiterated. "Once it gets going, then it'll be much, much easier because people will have faith in it and believe it. So, yeah, I'm close to doing it."

Regarding how he came up with the idea for the cooking show, Gavin said: "Basically, it's really based on… I love to cook, as you know, and I was looking to ways to stay home more and not have to tour. Like I've gotta go tour to pay for the food we like… Which is okay — I accept that — but having so many kids, it's nice to be around. And I was thinking, 'Is there something I can do that's here and just work in town?' So that's how it began. I originally did it as a 'dinner for six,' 'cause I thought of Jon Favreau; he did [the] 'Dinner For Five' [TV series]. So I went for lunch with him — I took him for lunch — and I was asking him about it. And I was thinking, 'Ooh. Making five other people all relaxed at once and cooking.' I was, like, 'Nah, nah, nah. One on one. One on one is the move.' And then suddenly you have this amazing connection… So that's what it is. It's really basic. I think the simplest things are often the best ideas."

Reflecting on the first couple of "E.A.T. With Gavin Rossdale" episodes, Rossdale said: "I loved what I found out from Tom Jones — I shot him — and Jack McBrayer. And I sat back kind of in awe at their journeys and what they've been doing, how they got there. [They are] really interesting people, and Tom Jones, obviously, is unbelievable [and] inspiring. And just hearing about his background and how it began and his time guitar shopping with Elvis [Presley]."

Asked who would be his "dream guest" on "E.A.T. With Gavin Rossdale", Gavin said: "Anyone from Quentin Tarantino to Steven Spielberg. Get Dave Grohl to come in — sing with him, cook for him, have a laugh. I don't know… I'm not gonna be asking any of my friends 'cause it would be embarrassing. So I'll see. I wanna take people that I respect and I think are really creative and have been on a specific journey."

Rossdale previously talked about "E.A.T. With Gavin Rossdale" last summer in an interview with the Springfield, Missouri rock radio station Q102. At the time, he said: "It's just an interview show, and food is a great social lubricant. You sit there, eating and drinking and having a laugh and shooting the breeze, and great stuff comes up. So it's really about doing a show with famous people but yet getting different sides of them — not work stuff and not about a record they have or a book they've written. It's more about them — finding out about people. 'Cause I'm intrigued about creative people and how closely I resemble them or don't resemble them, what their process is, how they began, what was inspiring to them, what hurt them or hindered them or who helped them — all those kind of things. Because the more you listen to people, the more interesting they become."

"E.A.T. With Gavin Rossdale" is being produced by Roundtable Entertainment. Executive producers are Rossdale, Lainie Strouse, Dominic Ianno and Alex Dundas.

When the show was first announced in February 2022, Rossdale said in a statement: "Roundtable are the exact partners I've been looking for to produce this project. They understand my vision and will help execute a compelling series in which we get to see behind the public persona of people we know and admire for their work. This show is about connecting more deeply with them, hearing their stories, walking in their shoes. It's hard to be surprised anymore, but the simplest surprises are the human revelations that occur over food and drink."

Roundtable co-founder and head of unscripted Alex Dundas added: "We're thrilled to be working with Gavin. We all know the power of his music — but 'E.A.T.' reveals so many new layers: his creativity in the kitchen, his empathy as a host and the authenticity he brings to his closest friendships. It's fascinating conversations over fantastic food — and we're getting a seat at the table."

BUSH released its ninth full-length album, "The Art Of Survival", last October via BMG. The LP marked the group's first new release since their critically acclaimed 2020 effort "The Kingdom".