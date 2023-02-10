Watch: TAYLOR MOMSEN And LUKE SPILLER Perform THE BEACH BOYS Classics At 'A Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys' Tribute Concert

THE STRUTS lead vocalist Luke Spiller and THE PRETTY RECKLESS frontwoman Taylor Momsen dueted on THE BEACH BOYS classics "Surfin' USA" and "Fun, Fun, Fun" at "A Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys", a special tribute concert honoring the legendary Grammy-nominated music icons THE BEACH BOYS. The live concert special, which took place this past Wednesday, February 8, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, featured a star-studded performer lineup that also included Grammy-winning artists and past and current Grammy nominees, including Beck, Brandi Carlile, FALL OUT BOY, Andy Grammer, HANSON, Norah Jones, LADY A, John Legend, LITTLE BIG TOWN, Michael McDonald, MUMFORD & SONS, MY MORNING JACKET, PENTATONIX, Charlie Puth, LeAnn Rimes, St. Vincent, TAKE 6 and WEEZER, who all celebrated and honored THE BEACH BOYS' everlasting music and impactful career.

"A Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys" will air on the CBS television network and will be available live and on demand on Paramount+ at a later date.

On Thursday (February 9),Taylor shared a few photos from the event and included the following caption: "I guess the cat's out of the bag…last night it was an honor to perform at the Grammy's tribute to @thebeachboys with my new found friend @lukestruts amongst so many great artists…it was a blast. Stay tuned for broadcast date and time on @cbstv and @paramountplus".

Last year, THE BEACH BOYS celebrated their 60th anniversary on their "Sixty Years Of The Sounds Of Summer" 2022 tour. In June 2022, they released a newly remastered and expanded edition of THE BEACH BOYS' career-spanning greatest hits collection "Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys". The expanded "Sounds Of Summer" features 24 new mixes including two first-time stereo mixes, plus 22 improved stereo mixes enhanced by today's digital stereo extraction technology. The collection is available now in a variety of formats, including a super-deluxe version and a remastered single disc that boasts the original 2003 release.

Since the band's co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to THE BEACH BOYS' first hit "Surfin'" (1961),dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: "Surfin' USA", "Surfer Girl", "Fun, Fun, Fun", "I Get Around", "California Girls", "Help Me Rhonda", "Barbara Ann", "Good Vibrations", "Wouldn't It Be Nice", "Rock And Roll Music" And "Kokomo".

THE BEACH BOYS have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA platinum and gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the "Lifetime Achievement" award.

With more than five decades of touring under their belts, THE BEACH BOYS have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history. "Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys", Capitol/EMI's 30-track collection of the band's biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than three million copies in the U.S. since its release.

THE BEACH BOYS are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago, continue the legacy of the iconic band.