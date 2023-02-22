  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

BUSH's GAVIN ROSSDALE Sued By Original Drummer ROBIN GOODRIDGE Over 2019 Tour

February 22, 2023

According to Blast, former BUSH drummer Robin Goodridge has filed a lawsuit against the band's leader Gavin Rossdale, claiming he was kicked out of the group abruptly and without cause.

Goodridge, who says he "dedicated nearly three decades of his life playing the drums" for BUSH, co-founded the band in 1992 in London, England, alongside Rossdale, Goodridge, guitarist Nigel Pulsford and bassist Dave Parsons.

According to Goodridge, Rossdale and Bush, Inc. hired him around March 2019 to play on BUSH tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the band's debut album, "Sixteen Stone", later that year, promising to pay him 25% of the tour's profits. Goodridge claims he was fired without warning before "The ALT-IMATE Tour"'s first stop and says Rossdale has refused pay him for any of the tour's profits. He also claims that as a founding member he owns 25% of the registered trademark "BUSH" and that Rossdale allegedly violated the BUSH trademark agreement between the founding members of their band.

In addition to seeking damages, Goodridge is asking for a permanent injunction enjoining Rossdale and Bush, Inc. from using the trademark BUSH.

BUSH broke up after releasing its fourth album, "Golden State", in 2001. Rossdale then formed a new band, INSTITUTE, which issued "Distort Yourself" in 2005. He also wrote and recorded a solo album, "Wanderlust", which came out in 2008.

In 2010, Rossdale reunited BUSH, but only Goodridge came back from the band's original lineup. With new members Chris Traynor (guitar) and Corey Britz (bass),they made three albums — 2011's "The Sea Of Memories", 2014's "Man On The Run" and 2017's "Black And White Rainbows" — before Goodridge exited the band. Since then, BUSH has released two more studio albums, 2020's "The Kingdom" and 2022's "The Art Of Survival", with Nik Hughes on drums.

Find more on Bush
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).