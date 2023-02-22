BUSH's GAVIN ROSSDALE Sued By Original Drummer ROBIN GOODRIDGE Over 2019 Tour

According to Blast, former BUSH drummer Robin Goodridge has filed a lawsuit against the band's leader Gavin Rossdale, claiming he was kicked out of the group abruptly and without cause.

Goodridge, who says he "dedicated nearly three decades of his life playing the drums" for BUSH, co-founded the band in 1992 in London, England, alongside Rossdale, Goodridge, guitarist Nigel Pulsford and bassist Dave Parsons.

According to Goodridge, Rossdale and Bush, Inc. hired him around March 2019 to play on BUSH tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the band's debut album, "Sixteen Stone", later that year, promising to pay him 25% of the tour's profits. Goodridge claims he was fired without warning before "The ALT-IMATE Tour"'s first stop and says Rossdale has refused pay him for any of the tour's profits. He also claims that as a founding member he owns 25% of the registered trademark "BUSH" and that Rossdale allegedly violated the BUSH trademark agreement between the founding members of their band.

In addition to seeking damages, Goodridge is asking for a permanent injunction enjoining Rossdale and Bush, Inc. from using the trademark BUSH.

BUSH broke up after releasing its fourth album, "Golden State", in 2001. Rossdale then formed a new band, INSTITUTE, which issued "Distort Yourself" in 2005. He also wrote and recorded a solo album, "Wanderlust", which came out in 2008.

In 2010, Rossdale reunited BUSH, but only Goodridge came back from the band's original lineup. With new members Chris Traynor (guitar) and Corey Britz (bass),they made three albums — 2011's "The Sea Of Memories", 2014's "Man On The Run" and 2017's "Black And White Rainbows" — before Goodridge exited the band. Since then, BUSH has released two more studio albums, 2020's "The Kingdom" and 2022's "The Art Of Survival", with Nik Hughes on drums.