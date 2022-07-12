Can SHINEDOWN's BRENT SMITH Guess Band's Songs Played Backwards? (Video)

In a new five-minute video from SiriusXM, SHINEDOWN singer Brent Smith tries to identify his band's songs after listening to 10 seconds of the music played backwards. Check out the clip below.

SHINEDOWN's new studio album, "Planet Zero", was released on July 1.

"Planet Zero"'s lead single "Planet Zero" and album track "The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo" introduced an album that is an incisive yet optimistic look at the fractures and frays of a society that has undergone many challenges in the last few years, seeing SHINEDOWN take on the forces that are keeping us divided at a time when we need to be coming together. The high-concept, viscerally charged album, produced by SHINEDOWN's Eric Bass, takes a hard look at the divisiveness among those of differing ideologies, cancel culture ran rampant, the toxicity of social media, the need for honesty in our public discourse, and the corrosive effects of these things on mental health and humanity. A dystopian saga that warns of dangerous dehumanizing consequences, "Planet Zero" is a reminder that if we shut each other down, we risk losing empathy, respect for one another, and our ability to communicate and unify in a way that leads to actual progress and understanding. The album also shares hope, perseverance, triumph, and reminders that we all need one another, like on "Daylight". After all, it is the band's impassioned striving for unity that has long been at the heart of their creative output.

The "Planet Zero" world tour (produced by Live Nation) begins in Bonner Springs, Kansas on September 3 with special guests JELLY ROLL and John Harvie, kicking off a U.S. run of fall shows that will see the record-breaking, chart-topping band bring their new music, No. 1 hits, fan favorites and biggest stage show yet to cities from coast to coast. The routing also includes festival performances at Louder Than Life on September 23 in Louisville, Kentucky and Aftershock on October 9 in Sacramento, California.

SHINEDOWN recently embarked on a Europe run of festival performances and select shows with IRON MAIDEN and will follow it by Canadian dates with special guests POP EVIL and AYRON JONES in July and August.