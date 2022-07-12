'Pam & Tommy' Series Based On TOMMY LEE And PAMELA ANDERSON's Scandal Earns 10 EMMY Nominations

"Pam & Tommy", Hulu's limited series about MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee's and "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson's infamous leaked sex tape, received ten nominations for the 2022 prime-time Emmy Awards, announced Tuesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

In addition to individual performance nominations for Lily James (as Anderson) and Sebastian Stan (as Lee),"Pam & Tommy" has been nominated in the "Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series", "Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup", "Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling" and "Outstanding Contemporary Costumes" categories, to name a few. Seth Rogen also notched a nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series".

The 2022 Emmy Awards are set to air live coast-to-coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Monday, September 12 on NBC. The show will also stream live on Peacock.

Last month, Lionsgate announced the official release date for the Blu-ray and DVD versions of "Pam & Tommy". The mini-series will be available on DVD and Blu-ray in stores on August 9. The disc will include the entire five hours and forty minutes of the TV-MA drama, the option to watch the entire series with Spanish subtitles, and will be available for the retail price of $19.98.

Last year, Tommy said that he had no problem with "Pam & Tommy". Speaking with ET's Rachel Smith at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Tommy admitted that he hadn't seen the photos of Stan portraying him, but he said: "I know Sebastian; he's playing me. And from what he's told me, it's a really beautiful story. I think a lot of people would think that it's one thing, but it's really about privacy and how things got crazy then. And there's different laws now. The story's actually cool. What actually happened wasn't, but he told me it's pretty wild."

Asked if he was surprised the story was being told now, Tommy said: "Yeah. It's such a… God, I feel like it was forever ago. But it's a cool story, and people need to know. I mean, it's cool. I'm stoked. That's cool."

The series focuses on the duo's salacious relationship in the 1990s, including the leak of the private honeymoon video and the legal battle that ensued.

Lee and Anderson were not involved with the series, which was written by Robert Siegel and DV DeVincentis and produced by Annapurna.

Anderson and Lee got married on a beach in Mexico in 1995 after dating for just four days. The couple, who divorced in 1998, share two sons, Brandon, 24, and Dylan, 22.

The sex tape Lee made with Anderson during their 1998 honeymoon ended up finding its way online after being stolen from their home by an electrician. Pamela later sued the distribution company, but ended up settling, and the tape continued to be available online as a result. The tape reportedly made $77 million in less than 12 months.

"I've never seen it," Anderson said on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2015. "I made not one dollar. It was stolen property. We made a deal to stop all the shenanigans. I was seven months pregnant with Dylan and thinking it was affecting the pregnancy with the stress and said, 'I'm not going to court anymore. I'm not being deposed anymore by these horny, weird lawyer men. I don't want to talk about my vagina anymore or my public sex — anything."